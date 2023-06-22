USI breaks ground on Polish expansion, set to create 1,000 jobs
Electronic and SiP manufacturer USI has officially broken ground for its second factory in Poland. The new factory will strengthen the company's manufacturing capabilities to meet the increasing demand for EV and green energy solutions in the European market.
The new factory, located in Kobierzyce in Wrocław County, is expected to create up to 1,000 job opportunities for the local community once completed. Equipped with advanced technology and machinery, the factory will bolster USI's manufacturing capabilities, significantly increasing USI's production capacity in Poland.
According to the current schedule, USI anticipates that the new factory will be fully operational by the first quarter of 2024.
"We hope that the presence of such an important investor for the industry as USI, and its direct association with the Taiwanese holding company ASE Technology, will attract further investments to Poland and contribute to the development of the electronics and semiconductor industries, the key sectors for the Polish, European, and global economies," said Marcin Fabianowicz, Managing Director responsible for Direct Investments in PAIH, during the groundbreaking ceremony.
As the company is strengthen its readiness to support its customer's manufacturing and reshoring efforts, Brian Shih, Chairman of USI Poland and SVP of USI Inc., said that the new factory will allow the company to better support Poland and Europe with solutions targeting EVs and green energy.
"I am proud to be part of this groundbreaking ceremony, which signifies our dedication to providing high-quality products and services to our customers. The new factory will strengthen our manufacturing capabilities and enable us to meet the increasing demand for EV and green energy solutions in the European market," said Brian Shih.