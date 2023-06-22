USI breaks ground on Polish expansion, set to create 1,000 jobs

© USI

The new factory, located in Kobierzyce in Wrocław County, is expected to create up to 1,000 job opportunities for the local community once completed. Equipped with advanced technology and machinery, the factory will bolster USI's manufacturing capabilities, significantly increasing USI's production capacity in Poland.

According to the current schedule, USI anticipates that the new factory will be fully operational by the first quarter of 2024.

"We hope that the presence of such an important investor for the industry as USI, and its direct association with the Taiwanese holding company ASE Technology, will attract further investments to Poland and contribute to the development of the electronics and semiconductor industries, the key sectors for the Polish, European, and global economies," said Marcin Fabianowicz, Managing Director responsible for Direct Investments in PAIH, during the groundbreaking ceremony.

As the company is strengthen its readiness to support its customer's manufacturing and reshoring efforts, Brian Shih, Chairman of USI Poland and SVP of USI Inc., said that the new factory will allow the company to better support Poland and Europe with solutions targeting EVs and green energy.