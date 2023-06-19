Ad
MacDermid Alpha opens electronics applications centre in China

MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions has officially opened its new China Electronics Applications Center (CEAC) in Pudong New Area, Shanghai.

The centre's capabilities encompass a range of services, including the rapid development of prototypes, precise reliability testing, and the exploration of ground-breaking application techniques.

Tom Hunsinger, Vice President of Semiconductor Assembly, opened the inauguration with a speech emphasising the purpose and significance of establishing the CEAC. 

“The newly opened CEAC represents MacDermid Alpha's commitment to its customers, the Chinese market, and the relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to empowering customers with advanced solutions. MacDermid Alpha provides fast and expert transfer of knowledge, prototypes, reliability testing, and new application techniques in line with customers’ needs. The CEAC will benefit customers by expanding the range of assembly technologies while accelerating new product development efforts. CEAC will complement our 5 Power Electronics applications labs in USA, Germany, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan,” Tom Hunsinger says in a press release.

The centre boasts 22 advanced processing and testing systems in a clean experimental environment. This enables MacDermid Alpha China to perform power electronic packaging processing and deliver precise analytical data, in addition to customer seminars, parts building, and product demonstrations.

MacDermid Alpha has maintained a presence in China since the late 1970s with eight locations, including production sites, analytical labs, and application centres. The CEAC is set to introduce new innovations and technologies from the Argomax range of sintering materials and the ATROX portfolio of sintered die attach materials.

