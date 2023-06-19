Vitesco and ROHM sign a long-term SiC supply partnership

© Vitesco Technologies GmbH

The development partnership with ROHM, which began in 2020, is said to have created the basis for the supply partnership that was signed in Regensburg.

"The supply partnership agreement with ROHM is an important building block for securing Vitesco Technologies' SiC capacities in the years ahead. We have had very good experience in our development cooperation so far and are now looking forward not only to continuing it, but also to intensifying it further," says Andreas Wolf, CEO of Vitesco Technologies, in the press release.

Vitesco Technologies' inverters with integrated ROHM SiC chips will be adopted by two customers, to be applied inside electric vehicle powertrains. Vitesco says it will start supplying a first series project as early as 2024. The company is thus even ahead of the originally targeted timeline.