Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Intel Business |

Intel to invest billions in new Polish expansion

Intel has selected an area near Wrocław, Poland, as the site of a new cutting-edge semiconductor assembly and test facility. With an investment of USD 4.6 billion, the facility will help meet critical demand for assembly and test capacity that Intel anticipates by 2027.

When completed, the facility – which will have the capacity to expand – will support approximately 2,000 Intel employees. The construction of the facility is also expected to create several thousand more jobs. Intel states in a press release that the design and planning for the facility will begin immediately, with construction to commence pending European Commission approval.

Intel’s planned investment in Poland, combined with its existing wafer fabrication facility in Leixlip, Ireland, and its planned wafer fabrication facility in Magdeburg, Germany, will help create an end-to-end leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing value chain in Europe. It is also believed that it will be a catalyst for additional ecosystem investments.

“Poland is already home to Intel operations and is well positioned to work with Intel sites in Germany and Ireland. It is also very cost-competitive with other manufacturing locations globally and offers a great talent base that we are excited to help to grow,” says Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, in the press release. “We’re grateful for the support from Poland as we work to grow the local semiconductor ecosystem and contribute to the EU's goal of creating a more resilient and sustainable semiconductor supply chain.”

The company says that it chose Poland as the location for the new site for several reasons, including its infrastructure, strong talent base and excellent business environment. The new site is also well positioned to work with Intel’s wafer fabrication site planned for Germany and its existing wafer fabrication site in Ireland.

Highlight Tech Corp lured by CHIPS Act funding to open a US HQ in Phoenix The new plant will provide customised semiconductor fab and sub-fab equipment and services to US customers
Ebara Group opens RM 30.4m manufacturing facility in Batu Kawan, Malaysia Japan-based energy and infrastructure group says its first Malaysian plant will service customers in the semiconductor, light-emitting diode and electronic industries.
Airbus Ventures invests in Singapore-based deeptech startup Airbus Ventures is investing in Zero-Error Systems (ZES), a company specialising in high-reliability semiconductor solutions for space and power management applications.
Texas Instruments to open two new assembly and test factories in Malaysia The plants in Kuala Lumpur and Melaka will support TI's plan to bring 90% of its assembly and test operations 'in-house' by 2030
Ad
Valens Semiconductor cuts 15% of its workforce to "improve operational efficiency" The Israeli company will lay off 40 employees as bookings slow.
Ad
Lockheed Martin and GF team up to secure defence chip supply Lockheed Martin and GlobalFoundries are teaming up to advance US semiconductor manufacturing and innovation and to increase the security, reliability and resiliency of domestic supply chains for national security systems.
Wacker expands semiconductor grade polysilicon production Munich-based Wacker Chemie intends to expand its capacity for cleaning semiconductor-grade polysilicon. The plan is to set up a new production line at the company’s Burghausen site by early 2025
Genesis Electronics confirms manufacturing deal with Bart The agreement will give Bart the exclusive right to manufacture Genesis's all-electric Glid units.
Former Samsung exec arrested for trying to clone a semiconductor plant in China Prosecutors say the executive stole company secrets and used them to build an exact replica that employed 200 people.
TSMC opens Advanced Backend Fab 6 The world's biggest semiconductor foundry announces the opening of its Advanced Backend Fab 6, the company’s first all-in-one automated advanced packaging and testing fab to realise 3DFabric integration of front-end to back-end process and testing services.
XSemi to transfer its IC and SiC product lines to Foxconn Hon Hai Technology Group (otherwise known as Foxconn) and Yageo Group say that XSemi Corporation, the semiconductor joint venture of the two companies, will transfer its IC and SiC product and module business to Hon Hai’s newly set up IC design subsidiary for an all-cash consideration of NTD 204 million (USD 6.63 million).
Enough is enough, no additional subsidies for Intel in Germany While Intel is asking for more support from Germany for its future manufacturing fab in Magdeburg, the country is not willing to increase it further.
ClassOne Equipment delivers 300mm Takano particle detection system to EUV Tech ClassOne Equipment says it has delivered its advanced new Takano WM-10 particle measurement system to EUV Tech, a producer of metrology equipment for cutting-edge EUV chip manufacturing.
SK hynix start mass production of 238-layer 4D NAND SK hynix has started mass production of its 238-layer 4D NAND Flash memory, following the development in August 2022, and that product compatibility test with a global smartphone manufacturer is underway.
Entegris breaks ground on new manufacturing centre The supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry has broken ground on its future manufacturing centre of excellence in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Taiwan and Slovakia sign bilateral agreement on semiconductor R&D Two nations say the Memorandum of Understanding covers technical service, license agreements and joint research on power devices and electric vehicle hybrid modules.
Infineon: we expect CO2 emissions in 2025 to be 70% down on 2019 The company's COO Rutger Wijburg made the prediction as he broke ground on a new 300-mm Smart Power Fab in Dresden.
ST team up with Sanan to advance SiC ecosystem in China STMicroelectronics and Sanan Optoelectronics have signed an agreement to create a new 200mm silicon carbide device manufacturing JV in Chongqing, China.
France to invest $3.1 billion of state aid into chip production French government is taking action to reduce its dependency on foreign companies in a strategically important sector.
Stellex Capital Management acquires UK electronics group MSS Private equity firm completes its second acquisition of the year, and projects double-digit annual growth.
Element Solutions buys nano-copper specialist Kuprion The chemicals company has also terminated its distribution deal with Entegris in order to take this business in-house.
Nidec and Renesas team up on semiconductor solutions for next-gen E-Axle for EVs Nidec and Renesas are joining forces on the development of semiconductor solutions for a next-generation E-Axle (X-in-1 system) that integrates an EV drive motor and power electronics for electric vehicles (EVs).
Air Liquide invests $70m in two industrial gas plants to better serve the electronics industry Work on the North Texas US facilities will begin this year and in 2025.
Intellias and Elmos team up for automotive solutions Intellias is partnering with Elmos Semiconductor to create automotive-grade quality software for Tier 1 and OEMs.
Marquee Semiconductor confirms acquisition of India's Semikunn Technology Services US company says the purchase will expand its design services portfolio.
GF and ST finalise deal for new French 300mm semiconductor fab GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics have concluded the agreement to create a new, jointly-operated, high-volume semiconductor manufacturing facility in Crolles, France, which was announced during the summer last year.
Load more news
June 12 2023 10:28 am V20.15.9-2
Ad
Ad