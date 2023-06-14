© HTC

Taiwan-based HTC has opened a new US headquarters – HTC America – strategically based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company says the move was inspired by the increase in market demand from American customers, and also by the 2022 CHIPS act, which provides roughly $280 billion in new funding to boost domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the US.

The Phoenix HQ will develop and manufacture ultra-high purity vacuum systems, components and speciality systems. Its output will include RF generators, zone generators and exhaust scrubbers, which will be augmented by the service and overhaul of critical systems and sub-systems.