Highlight Tech Corp lured by CHIPS Act funding to open a US HQ in Phoenix
The new plant will provide customised semiconductor fab and sub-fab equipment and services to US customers
Taiwan-based HTC has opened a new US headquarters – HTC America – strategically based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company says the move was inspired by the increase in market demand from American customers, and also by the 2022 CHIPS act, which provides roughly $280 billion in new funding to boost domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the US.
The Phoenix HQ will develop and manufacture ultra-high purity vacuum systems, components and speciality systems. Its output will include RF generators, zone generators and exhaust scrubbers, which will be augmented by the service and overhaul of critical systems and sub-systems.
“HTC is a world leader in the manufacturing of vacuum systems, components and specialty process systems for high-volume semiconductor manufacturing. We plan on utilising our decades of experience to deliver highly efficient, sustainable systems and services for critical semiconductor processes, resulting in higher productivity, reliability and uptime for our North American customers,” said C.S. Kou CEO of HTC. “Establishing HTC-America is part of our long-term strategic growth plan to provide customised semiconductor fab and sub-fab equipment and services solutions to existing and new fabs in the US.”