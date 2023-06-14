© Ebara

Japan's Ebara Group, which describes itself as a vacuum and planarisation technologies leader, has invested RM 30.4 million (USD 6.5 million) in a new site at the Batu Kawan Industrial Park in the Penang region of Malaysia.

It says it chose the location for its close proximity to suppliers and customers in the semiconductor, light-emitting diode and electronics sectors. The new plant will create up to 60 jobs.

“(The site) will facilitate sales and marketing, assembly, servicing and support for Ebara’s dry vacuum pumps as well as other related activities,“ said Takashi Sugiyama, Managing director of Ebara Group, at the grand opening ceremony of the facility.

The facility represents anothe big win for the Penang region, which is emerging as a significant contributor to Malaysia's manufacturing sector. It attracted RM 3.3 billion (USD 710 million) during the first quarter of 2023.

