Genesis Electronics confirms manufacturing deal with Bart

US based Genesis Electronics has signed a binding exclusive manufacturing partnership agreement with compatriot Bart Manufacturing. The deal will see Bart start production of Genesis's Glid units at the end of the summer at its facility in Stockton, California.

Genesis bought Glid last October. As part of the purchase, it acquired the latter's autonomous road to electric rail shipping technology. This tech enables two specially-made “Glider” vehicles to move autonomously under a fully-loaded semi-trailer. Once the trailer is lifted off the ground, the Gliders, can mount railroad tracks and then travel at speeds of up to 70-80 mph.

Genesis says this offers a compelling alternative to diesel and gas transportation and overcomes driver shortages, railroad union strikes and congestion in ports.

Now, it is accelerating its development of Glid through this deal with Bart. The partners say the project will start with a Beta Program followed by a commercialisation process through to 2029.