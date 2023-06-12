TSMC opens Advanced Backend Fab 6

© TSMC

The fab is prepared for mass production of TSMC-SoIC (System on Integrated Chips) process technology. The fab enables TSMC to allocate capacity for its 3DFabric advanced packaging and silicon stacking technologies, such as SoIC, InFO, CoWoS and advanced testing, improving production yield and efficiency.

Construction on the Advanced Backend Fab 6 started in 2020 already, aiming to support the next generation of HPC, AI, mobile applications and other products, and help customers achieve product success and win market opportunities. Located in Zhunan Science Park, Taiwan, the fab has a base area of 14.3 hectares, making it TSMC’s largest advanced backend fab to date with a cleanroom area larger than the sum of TSMC’s other advanced backend fabs.

TSMC estimates in a press release that the fab will have the capacity to produce more than 1 million 12-inch wafer equivalent 3DFabric process technology per year, and more than 10 million hours of testing services per year.