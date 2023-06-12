Ad
XSemi to transfer its IC and SiC product lines to Foxconn

Hon Hai Technology Group (otherwise known as Foxconn) and Yageo Group say that XSemi Corporation, the semiconductor joint venture of the two companies, will transfer its IC and SiC product and module business to Hon Hai’s newly set up IC design subsidiary for an all-cash consideration of NTD 204 million (USD 6.63 million).

Along with the transaction, the two major shareholders will adjust the shareholding structure of XSemi with Yageo and Hon Hai holding 55% and 45%, respectively, of XSemi shares. 

EMS provider Foxconn and component solution provider Yageo formed XSemi back in 2021. It is an IC design company specialising in analog and power semiconductors, mainly focusing on the design, development, and manufacturing of automotive, communication, and industrial power management and discrete devices and modules. With the resources and support of the two major companies, XSemi’s team successfully completed the setup of the team and the environment for product development.

Within 2 years, XSemi started to ship the power management IC and MOSFET products to its computing, consumer, and industrial customers. XSemi’s SiC power module was first announced and introduced in 4Q22. In May 2022, Hon Hai and Yageo further contributed to XSemi through a new share issuance to participate in domestic MOSFET company APEC’s private placement, making XSemi APEC’s largest shareholder.

“After this shift in strategy, Hon Hai and Yageo will be able to collaborate on small ICs with a clearer direction. Hon Hai will take over XSemi’s R&D efforts in the past two years in the specified areas, incorporating its auto ICs into our EV solutions through its own reference design. It will not only contribute to Hon Hai’s cost effectiveness but more importantly to offer differentiation against its competitors to create values and further satisfy our auto customers,” says Hon Hai Chairman and CEO Young Liu in a press release 

Hon Hai’s new IC design subsidiary will obtain XSemi’s IC and SiC product team to accommodate Hon Hai’s deadline for producing its EV products at the end of 2023. After the transfer, this new entity will work closely with related divisions within Hon Hai to co-develop its new EEA solutions.

“Through this new strategic development after the carve-out, we have refined YAGEO and Hon Hai’s strategic focus on semiconductor, which will in turn optimise the resources to push XSemi to a different level. With further focus on MOSFET development, it will also be another important milestone for Yageo to expand its footprint in active components,” says Yageo Chairman Pierre Chen in the press release.

ClassOne Equipment delivers 300mm Takano particle detection system to EUV Tech ClassOne Equipment says it has delivered its advanced new Takano WM-10 particle measurement system to EUV Tech, a producer of metrology equipment for cutting-edge EUV chip manufacturing.
SK hynix start mass production of 238-layer 4D NAND SK hynix has started mass production of its 238-layer 4D NAND Flash memory, following the development in August 2022, and that product compatibility test with a global smartphone manufacturer is underway.
Entegris breaks ground on new manufacturing centre The supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry has broken ground on its future manufacturing centre of excellence in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Taiwan and Slovakia sign bilateral agreement on semiconductor R&D Two nations say the Memorandum of Understanding covers technical service, license agreements and joint research on power devices and electric vehicle hybrid modules.
Infineon: we expect CO2 emissions in 2025 to be 70% down on 2019 The company's COO Rutger Wijburg made the prediction as he broke ground on a new 300-mm Smart Power Fab in Dresden.
ST team up with Sanan to advance SiC ecosystem in China STMicroelectronics and Sanan Optoelectronics have signed an agreement to create a new 200mm silicon carbide device manufacturing JV in Chongqing, China.
France to invest $3.1 billion of state aid into chip production French government is taking action to reduce its dependency on foreign companies in a strategically important sector.
Stellex Capital Management acquires UK electronics group MSS Private equity firm completes its second acquisition of the year, and projects double-digit annual growth.
Element Solutions buys nano-copper specialist Kuprion The chemicals company has also terminated its distribution deal with Entegris in order to take this business in-house.
Nidec and Renesas team up on semiconductor solutions for next-gen E-Axle for EVs Nidec and Renesas are joining forces on the development of semiconductor solutions for a next-generation E-Axle (X-in-1 system) that integrates an EV drive motor and power electronics for electric vehicles (EVs).
Air Liquide invests $70m in two industrial gas plants to better serve the electronics industry Work on the North Texas US facilities will begin this year and in 2025.
Intellias and Elmos team up for automotive solutions Intellias is partnering with Elmos Semiconductor to create automotive-grade quality software for Tier 1 and OEMs.
Marquee Semiconductor confirms acquisition of India's Semikunn Technology Services US company says the purchase will expand its design services portfolio.
GF and ST finalise deal for new French 300mm semiconductor fab GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics have concluded the agreement to create a new, jointly-operated, high-volume semiconductor manufacturing facility in Crolles, France, which was announced during the summer last year.
Broadcom expects AI to contribute a quarter of its semiconductor business revenue in fiscal 2024 Chip company says the explosive impact of ChatGPT has triggered a surge of orders for semiconductor that underpin the technology at big data centres.
Carlyle to acquire optical tech specialist Meopta Optika Global investment firm says it will help the Czech company to expand its range of target markets, international presence, sales network and operations.
South Korea's Hanmi Semiconductor launches subsidiary in Vietnam The move by the chip equipment maker is more evidence of Vietnam’s emerging status as a major production hub for global semiconductor firms.
Jensen Huang feels “perfectly safe” relying on Taiwan for Nvidia’s production Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang has stated that he feels "perfectly safe" relying so much on Taiwan for manufacturing the company’s chips.
Navitas Semiconductor investment program 'could support an additional $200m in annual production' The US power-semiconductor company is kicking off its new investment program with $20 million to enable a three-reactor SiC epi-growth facility at its US HQ.
Renesas completes acquisition of Panthronics Renesas Electronics has successfully completion of acquiring Panthronics, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high-performance wireless products.
US DoD accredits GF's fab in New York The US Department of Defense (DoD), through the Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA), Trusted Access Program Office (TAPO), has accredited GlobalFoundries’ advanced manufacturing facility in Malta, New York, as a Category 1A Trusted Supplier with the ability to manufacture secure semiconductors for a range of critical aerospace and defense applications.
Kioxia starts operation at two new R&D facilities Kioxia has officially started operation at two new R&D facilities — its flagship building at the Yokohama Technology Campus and the Shin-Koyasu Technology Front — strengthening the company’s R&D capabilities in flash memory and SSDs.
Macom establishes European semiconductor centre Macom Technology Solutions Holdings has completed the acquisition of the key manufacturing facilities, capabilities and technologies of Ommic SAS. Going forward, the facility, which is located near Paris in Limeil-Brévannes, France, will become the foundation for Macom's newly established European semiconductor centre.
Magnachip to separate its display and power businesses Magnachip Semiconductor sya that it plans to separate its display and power businesses into separate entities.
Vitesco and onsemi sign SiC long-term supply deal Vitesco Technologies and onsemi have entered into a 10-year long-term supply agreement worth USD 1.9 billion (EUR 1.75 billion) for SiC products to enable Vitesco's ramp in electrification technologies.
Tenstorrent partners with LG to build AI and RISC-V chiplets Tenstorrent and LG Electronics are collaborating to build a new generation of RISC-V, AI, and video codec chiplets to potentially power LG's future premium TV and automotive products and Tenstorrent's data center products.
June 12 2023 10:28 am V20.15.9-1
