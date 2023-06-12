© ClassOne Euquipment

"A key factor in our selecting the new 300mm Takano WM-10 system was its very high-sensitivity particle detection. For us, particle sensitivity is critical because we are using the new Takano tool to validate the cleanliness of the equipment we build – which are some of the most advanced EUV and soft-x-ray systems in the industry," says EUV Tech Vice President of R&D, Matt Hettermann in a press release.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ClassOne Equipment is known as a provider of previously-owned and refurbished name-brand semiconductor processing equipment. In addition, ClassOne now sells and fully supports the Takano line of all-new high-performance wafer particle inspection systems.

"We have the new WM-10 running in our fab in Martinez, California," Hettermann adds. "And we're already seeing the outstanding performance it delivers – routinely detecting particles down to 48nm. Plus, it's configured to handle not only 300mm wafers but also 200mm and 150mm."

The Takano equipment provides high throughput, repeatability and reliability, plus a suite of options. ClassOne Equipment is the exclusive source for sales, service and complete support of Takano-brand particle detection systems across North America and Europe and maintains a team of specially-trained field engineers to provide installations, PMs and all other services on Takano systems.