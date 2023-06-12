Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© ClassOne Euquipment Business |

ClassOne Equipment delivers 300mm Takano particle detection system to EUV Tech

ClassOne Equipment says it has delivered its advanced new Takano WM-10 particle measurement system to EUV Tech, a producer of metrology equipment for cutting-edge EUV chip manufacturing.

"A key factor in our selecting the new 300mm Takano WM-10 system was its very high-sensitivity particle detection. For us, particle sensitivity is critical because we are using the new Takano tool to validate the cleanliness of the equipment we build – which are some of the most advanced EUV and soft-x-ray systems in the industry," says EUV Tech Vice President of R&D, Matt Hettermann in a press release.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ClassOne Equipment is known as a provider of previously-owned and refurbished name-brand semiconductor processing equipment. In addition, ClassOne now sells and fully supports the Takano line of all-new high-performance wafer particle inspection systems.

"We have the new WM-10 running in our fab in Martinez, California," Hettermann adds. "And we're already seeing the outstanding performance it delivers – routinely detecting particles down to 48nm. Plus, it's configured to handle not only 300mm wafers but also 200mm and 150mm."

The Takano equipment provides high throughput, repeatability and reliability, plus a suite of options. ClassOne Equipment is the exclusive source for sales, service and complete support of Takano-brand particle detection systems across North America and Europe and maintains a team of specially-trained field engineers to provide installations, PMs and all other services on Takano systems.

ClassOne Equipment delivers 300mm Takano particle detection system to EUV Tech ClassOne Equipment says it has delivered its advanced new Takano WM-10 particle measurement system to EUV Tech, a producer of metrology equipment for cutting-edge EUV chip manufacturing.
SK hynix start mass production of 238-layer 4D NAND SK hynix has started mass production of its 238-layer 4D NAND Flash memory, following the development in August 2022, and that product compatibility test with a global smartphone manufacturer is underway.
Entegris breaks ground on new manufacturing centre The supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry has broken ground on its future manufacturing centre of excellence in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Taiwan and Slovakia sign bilateral agreement on semiconductor R&D Two nations say the Memorandum of Understanding covers technical service, license agreements and joint research on power devices and electric vehicle hybrid modules.
Ad
Infineon: we expect CO2 emissions in 2025 to be 70% down on 2019 The company's COO Rutger Wijburg made the prediction as he broke ground on a new 300-mm Smart Power Fab in Dresden.
Ad
ST team up with Sanan to advance SiC ecosystem in China STMicroelectronics and Sanan Optoelectronics have signed an agreement to create a new 200mm silicon carbide device manufacturing JV in Chongqing, China.
France to invest $3.1 billion of state aid into chip production French government is taking action to reduce its dependency on foreign companies in a strategically important sector.
Stellex Capital Management acquires UK electronics group MSS Private equity firm completes its second acquisition of the year, and projects double-digit annual growth.
Element Solutions buys nano-copper specialist Kuprion The chemicals company has also terminated its distribution deal with Entegris in order to take this business in-house.
Nidec and Renesas team up on semiconductor solutions for next-gen E-Axle for EVs Nidec and Renesas are joining forces on the development of semiconductor solutions for a next-generation E-Axle (X-in-1 system) that integrates an EV drive motor and power electronics for electric vehicles (EVs).
Air Liquide invests $70m in two industrial gas plants to better serve the electronics industry Work on the North Texas US facilities will begin this year and in 2025.
Intellias and Elmos team up for automotive solutions Intellias is partnering with Elmos Semiconductor to create automotive-grade quality software for Tier 1 and OEMs.
Marquee Semiconductor confirms acquisition of India's Semikunn Technology Services US company says the purchase will expand its design services portfolio.
GF and ST finalise deal for new French 300mm semiconductor fab GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics have concluded the agreement to create a new, jointly-operated, high-volume semiconductor manufacturing facility in Crolles, France, which was announced during the summer last year.
Broadcom expects AI to contribute a quarter of its semiconductor business revenue in fiscal 2024 Chip company says the explosive impact of ChatGPT has triggered a surge of orders for semiconductor that underpin the technology at big data centres.
Carlyle to acquire optical tech specialist Meopta Optika Global investment firm says it will help the Czech company to expand its range of target markets, international presence, sales network and operations.
South Korea's Hanmi Semiconductor launches subsidiary in Vietnam The move by the chip equipment maker is more evidence of Vietnam’s emerging status as a major production hub for global semiconductor firms.
Jensen Huang feels “perfectly safe” relying on Taiwan for Nvidia’s production Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang has stated that he feels "perfectly safe" relying so much on Taiwan for manufacturing the company’s chips.
Navitas Semiconductor investment program 'could support an additional $200m in annual production' The US power-semiconductor company is kicking off its new investment program with $20 million to enable a three-reactor SiC epi-growth facility at its US HQ.
Renesas completes acquisition of Panthronics Renesas Electronics has successfully completion of acquiring Panthronics, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high-performance wireless products.
US DoD accredits GF's fab in New York The US Department of Defense (DoD), through the Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA), Trusted Access Program Office (TAPO), has accredited GlobalFoundries’ advanced manufacturing facility in Malta, New York, as a Category 1A Trusted Supplier with the ability to manufacture secure semiconductors for a range of critical aerospace and defense applications.
Kioxia starts operation at two new R&D facilities Kioxia has officially started operation at two new R&D facilities — its flagship building at the Yokohama Technology Campus and the Shin-Koyasu Technology Front — strengthening the company’s R&D capabilities in flash memory and SSDs.
Macom establishes European semiconductor centre Macom Technology Solutions Holdings has completed the acquisition of the key manufacturing facilities, capabilities and technologies of Ommic SAS. Going forward, the facility, which is located near Paris in Limeil-Brévannes, France, will become the foundation for Macom's newly established European semiconductor centre.
Magnachip to separate its display and power businesses Magnachip Semiconductor sya that it plans to separate its display and power businesses into separate entities.
Vitesco and onsemi sign SiC long-term supply deal Vitesco Technologies and onsemi have entered into a 10-year long-term supply agreement worth USD 1.9 billion (EUR 1.75 billion) for SiC products to enable Vitesco's ramp in electrification technologies.
Tenstorrent partners with LG to build AI and RISC-V chiplets Tenstorrent and LG Electronics are collaborating to build a new generation of RISC-V, AI, and video codec chiplets to potentially power LG's future premium TV and automotive products and Tenstorrent's data center products.
Load more news
June 12 2023 10:28 am V20.15.9-1
Ad
Ad