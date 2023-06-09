Entegris breaks ground on new manufacturing centre

© Entegris

Entegris new leading-edge manufacturing centre will serve the semiconductor industry, which is expected to grow to USD 1 trillion by 2030. The new campus, which is targeted to begin initial commercial operation in early 2025, will be built in phases. The 100,000-square-foot facility to be built in the initial phase will support production for Entegris’ Microcontamination Control (MC) and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) divisions.

Once completed, the facility will increase production capabilities for Entegris’ most advanced products for filtration and purification as well as wafer carriers, also known as Front-Opening-Unified Pods (FOUPs). The centre of excellence will have the potential to create approximately 600 new jobs over several years, a press release reads.

The company states that it continues to expect to invest approximately USD 600 million in phases over several years in the facility.