Taiwan and Slovakia sign bilateral agreement on semiconductor R&D

Taiwan and Slovakia have a history of collaboration, having signed a series of MOUs in December 2021, and a second tranche 12 months later. Now, they have expanded their partnership by agreeing on eight more in areas such as the economy, trade, education, scientific research and tourism.

One of the MOUs covers semiconductors. It brings together the Industrial Technology Research Institute in Taiwan with the Slovak Academy of Sciences, and the Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava. The two nations say the agreement will accelerate R&D into new semiconductor technologies and fund joint research on power devices and electric vehicle hybrid modules.