Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Renesas Electronics Business |

Nidec and Renesas team up on semiconductor solutions for next-gen E-Axle for EVs

Nidec and Renesas are joining forces on the development of semiconductor solutions for a next-generation E-Axle (X-in-1 system) that integrates an EV drive motor and power electronics for electric vehicles (EVs).

Today’s EVs are increasingly adopting the 3-in-1 unit called E-Axle, which integrates a motor, inverter, and gearbox. To realise high-performance and efficiency as well as smaller size, lightweight and lower cost, and to accelerate vehicle development, EVs are also integrating power electronics controls such as DC-DC converters and on-board chargers (OBCs). EV manufacturers in markets such as China have developed an X-in-1 platform that integrates multiple functions, accelerating the adoption in many vehicle models.

As X-in-1 integrates multiple functions and increases in complexity, maintaining a high level of quality in vehicles becomes challenging. To address this the two companies agreed to combine Nidec’s motor technology and Renesas’ semiconductor technology to jointly develop a reliable and high-performance proof of concept (PoC) for the X-in-1 system. 

The companies plan to launch the first PoC by the end of 2023, which will feature a 6-in-1 system with a DC-DC converter, OBC, and power distribution unit (PDU) as well as a motor, inverter, and gearbox. As a second phase in 2024, Nidec and Renesas plan to develop a highly integrated X-in-1 PoC that incorporates a battery management system (BMS) along with other components. The first PoC will include power devices based on SiC (silicon carbide), and the second PoC will replace the DC-DC and OBC power devices with GaN (gallium nitride), offering excellent performance in high-frequency operation, to further reduce size and cost.

Building on the PoC developed through this collaboration, Nidec plans to rapidly productise E-Axle systems to add to its portfolio and ramp up to mass production to lead the E-Axle market.

Renesas plans to develop and deliver turnkey solutions for increasingly complex X-in-1 systems by expanding the jointly developed PoC for E-Axle reference designs.

Air Liquide invests $70m in two industrial gas plants to better serve the electronics industry Work on the North Texas US facilities will begin this year and in 2025.
Intellias and Elmos team up for automotive solutions Intellias is partnering with Elmos Semiconductor to create automotive-grade quality software for Tier 1 and OEMs.
Marquee Semiconductor confirms acquisition of India's Semikunn Technology Services US company says the purchase will expand its design services portfolio.
GF and ST finalise deal for new French 300mm semiconductor fab GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics have concluded the agreement to create a new, jointly-operated, high-volume semiconductor manufacturing facility in Crolles, France, which was announced during the summer last year.
Broadcom expects AI to contribute a quarter of its semiconductor business revenue in fiscal 2024 Chip company says the explosive impact of ChatGPT has triggered a surge of orders for semiconductor that underpin the technology at big data centres.
Carlyle to acquire optical tech specialist Meopta Optika Global investment firm says it will help the Czech company to expand its range of target markets, international presence, sales network and operations.
South Korea's Hanmi Semiconductor launches subsidiary in Vietnam The move by the chip equipment maker is more evidence of Vietnam’s emerging status as a major production hub for global semiconductor firms.
Jensen Huang feels “perfectly safe” relying on Taiwan for Nvidia’s production Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang has stated that he feels "perfectly safe" relying so much on Taiwan for manufacturing the company’s chips.
Navitas Semiconductor investment program 'could support an additional $200m in annual production' The US power-semiconductor company is kicking off its new investment program with $20 million to enable a three-reactor SiC epi-growth facility at its US HQ.
Renesas completes acquisition of Panthronics Renesas Electronics has successfully completion of acquiring Panthronics, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high-performance wireless products.
US DoD accredits GF's fab in New York The US Department of Defense (DoD), through the Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA), Trusted Access Program Office (TAPO), has accredited GlobalFoundries’ advanced manufacturing facility in Malta, New York, as a Category 1A Trusted Supplier with the ability to manufacture secure semiconductors for a range of critical aerospace and defense applications.
Kioxia starts operation at two new R&D facilities Kioxia has officially started operation at two new R&D facilities — its flagship building at the Yokohama Technology Campus and the Shin-Koyasu Technology Front — strengthening the company’s R&D capabilities in flash memory and SSDs.
Macom establishes European semiconductor centre Macom Technology Solutions Holdings has completed the acquisition of the key manufacturing facilities, capabilities and technologies of Ommic SAS. Going forward, the facility, which is located near Paris in Limeil-Brévannes, France, will become the foundation for Macom's newly established European semiconductor centre.
Magnachip to separate its display and power businesses Magnachip Semiconductor sya that it plans to separate its display and power businesses into separate entities.
Vitesco and onsemi sign SiC long-term supply deal Vitesco Technologies and onsemi have entered into a 10-year long-term supply agreement worth USD 1.9 billion (EUR 1.75 billion) for SiC products to enable Vitesco's ramp in electrification technologies.
Tenstorrent partners with LG to build AI and RISC-V chiplets Tenstorrent and LG Electronics are collaborating to build a new generation of RISC-V, AI, and video codec chiplets to potentially power LG's future premium TV and automotive products and Tenstorrent's data center products.
Siemens Healthineers invests € 80 million in new semiconductor factory Siemens Healthineers says that the company is building a new factory in Forchheim, Germany for the cultivation of crystals for semiconductor production.
MediaTek partners with Nvidia to provide full-scale product roadmap to the auto industry MediaTek has entered into a partnership with Nvidia to deliver a complete range of in-vehicle AI cabin solutions for the next generation of software-defined vehicles.
Apple investments with European suppliers top €20 billion in 2022 Apple's spending with European suppliers has increased more than 50% since 2018, totalling EUR 85 billion over the past five years and more than EUR 20 billion in 2022 alone.
China requests Japan to lift export restrictions on chips Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has requested Japan to stop its restrictions on semiconductor exports, calling it a "wrongdoing" that "seriously violated" global trade and economic norms.
Innoscience responds to EPC's lawsuits Innoscience Technology says that it "vigorously responds" to Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC) lawsuit against the Chinese company. Innoscience says that the investigation and lawsuit initiated by EPC are inconsistent with the facts.
EPC sues competitor Innoscience for patent infringement Gallium nitride (GaN) technology specialist, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC), has filed complaints in federal court and in the US International Trade Commission (ITC) asserting four patents of its foundational patent portfolio against Innoscience (Zhuhai) Technology Co Ltd. and its affiliates.
White Horse Laboratories expands facility to boost services White Horse Laboratories announces a significant expansion of its Hong Kong facility, emphasising the enhancement of test capabilities to include AS6081 methods A1-A6 and drawing attention to its logistics services.
Mitsubishi Electric and Coherent to scale SiC manufacturing Mitsubishi Electric and materials specialist Coherent Corp.have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on a program looking to scale manufacturing of SiC power electronics on a 200 mm technology platform.
Sivers Semiconductors kicks off foundry capacity project Sivers Photonics, a business unit of Swedish Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to expand its capacity to meet volumes of more than 1,000 wafers per week.
Ayar Labs adds $25 million in expansion of its $130 million series C Ayar Labs, a leader in silicon photonics for chip-to-chip connectivity, today announced it has raised an additional USD 25 million in Series C1 funding, bringing its total Series C raise to USD 155 million.
Load more news
May 29 2023 3:20 pm V20.14.29-1
Ad
Ad