France-based Air Liquide is a 50 year old company that supplies ultra-high purity nitrogen and oxygen and advanced materials to electronics firms across 73 countries. In 2022, it generated EUR 2.5 billon in revenue.

Now it is planning to increase its capacity by expanding two existing manufacturing facilities in Texas. It will invest nearly USD 70 million to improve the plants and create a new manufacturing site within the region. Work will start

in Q2 2023 at the existing facility and in 2025 at the new site.