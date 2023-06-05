© Broadcom

During a call for its 3Q financial results, semiconductor company Broadcom outlined the positive effect of generative AI on its order book. Its CEO Hock Tan said the technology could account for more than 25% of its semiconductor revenue in 2024 – up from around 10% in fiscal 2022.

Broadcom supplies chips that are used in data centres, and released a dedicated chip for wiring together supercomputers for AI work in April. The company made a strong forecast for the third quarter, predicting revenue of USD 8.85 billion, above the consensus estimate of USD 8.72 billion.