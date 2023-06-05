Carlyle to acquire optical tech specialist Meopta Optika

© meopta

Private equity giant Carlyle currently has USD 381 billion of assets under its management. It is about to add more. The firm has agreed to purchase Meopta Optika, a manufacturer of optical, opto-mechanical and opto-electronic services. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Meopta Optika was founded in 1933 and its operations are entirely based at its Prerov site in the Czech Republic. The company's activities include the design, development, and production of optical components, high-precision mechanical parts and assemblies, clean room sub-system assembly, and metrology including the measurement and testing of component and sub-system attributes. Meopta has 1,700 employees, including more than 300 engineers.

Carlyle says it can grow its acquisition target by 'capturing the opportunity in more advanced built-to-spec use cases through an increased focus on R&D'. It also plans to expand Meopta's international presence through the creation of a direct sales network.

This is not the first investment Carlyle has made it optical tech. It has a long history in the sector, most recently in the purchase of Tescan Orsay Holding, announced in December 2022.