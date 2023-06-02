Renesas completes acquisition of Panthronics

© Panthronics AG

“We are excited to welcome the Panthronics team to Renesas, and announce 13 Winning Combinations showcasing the technological synergy between the companies on the same day,” says Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President & General Manager of the Embedded Processing, Digital Power and Signal Chain Solutions Group, in a press release. “These Winning Combinations unite Renesas’ broad range of embedded processing, power, connectivity, and analog portfolios with Panthronics’ NFC technology, providing customers with turnkey NFC solutions.”

NFC is now widely used in our daily life, and its market is expected to grow exponentially for both industrial and automotive use cases. Headquartered in Graz, Austria, Panthronics has been offering advanced NFC chipsets and software that are easy to apply, small-in-size, and highly efficient for payment, IoT, asset tracking and wireless charging.

The acquisition provides Renesas with in-house capability to capture growing market opportunities for NFC.