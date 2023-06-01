Kioxia starts operation at two new R&D facilities

© Kioxia

The company says that going forward, other R&D functions in Kanagawa Prefecture will be relocated to these new R&D hubs to improve research efficiency and promote further advancement in technological innovation.

With the addition of the new Flagship Building, the Yokohama Technology Campus will almost double in size, allowing Kioxia to expand its capabilities in evaluating flash memory and SSD products, thereby enhancing overall product development. The new building offers Kioxia 40,000 square metres of total floor area.

The 13,000 square metre Shin-Koyasu Technology Front will serve as a hub for cutting-edge basic research in a wide range of semiconductor areas, including new materials, processes and devices.

“we are very pleased that Kioxia’s new R&D facilities are now operational. Kioxia has been leading the innovation in memory products for more than 35 years since our invention of NAND flash memory. With both of these new facilities, we will further accelerate and deepen our research and development activities to provide products, services, and technologies that will support the digital society of the future,” says Masaki Momodomi, Chief Technology Officer at Kioxia Corporation, in a press release.

In addition to next-generation memory technologies, Kioxia also engages in R&D in various fields, including system technology looking ahead to data-centric computing system and digital transformation such as AI. Kioxia concludes the press release by stating that it is committed to developing initiatives that will strengthen the competitiveness of its flash memory and SSD businesses.