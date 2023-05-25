Sivers Semiconductors kicks off foundry capacity project
Sivers Photonics, a business unit of Swedish Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to expand its capacity to meet volumes of more than 1,000 wafers per week.
To reach this goal Sivers Semiconductors is initiating a strategic business development project, hiring an advisor, and making changes to the Photonics Management.
The background to this is that Sivers Photonics' customers are getting closer to possible volume production. Sivers Photonics have been working with these customers for almost five years now and so far, these customers have spent more than USD 15 million in development to secure the path to volume production.
For Sivers Photonics to reach volume production with one or several of these customers, the company needs to expand its capacity and production capabilities. Which is why Sivers Semiconductors is kickstarting a project to look at a possible new fab site, either within EU or the US – including strategic partnerships in the Photonics space.
Sivers has hired a new advisor to lead this project and the current Photonics MD William McLaughlin will join the project to capture what Sivers believes is a significant market opportunity. Dr. Andrew McKee, CTO and co-founder of Sivers Photonics will assume the role as interim Managing Director of Sivers Photonics.
The company states that it will look at possible funding alternatives including Chip Act funding which has been announced by both the EU and the US.
“With the first order of approximately 30.000 chips that will be delivered in this quarter we are now seeing a clearer path towards volume production. By forming a strategic project, hiring an advisor, and giving Billy the possibility to focus on developing capacity and capabilities of the Photonics business unit, we believe that we have the best possibility to secure the right solution for the next phase. In addition, Andy McKee will secure the stability and performance of the existing Photonics business”, says Anders Storm, Group CEO, Sivers Semiconductors in a press release.