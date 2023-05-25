Sivers Semiconductors kicks off foundry capacity project

© Sivers Semiconductors

To reach this goal Sivers Semiconductors is initiating a strategic business development project, hiring an advisor, and making changes to the Photonics Management.

The background to this is that Sivers Photonics' customers are getting closer to possible volume production. Sivers Photonics have been working with these customers for almost five years now and so far, these customers have spent more than USD 15 million in development to secure the path to volume production.

For Sivers Photonics to reach volume production with one or several of these customers, the company needs to expand its capacity and production capabilities. Which is why Sivers Semiconductors is kickstarting a project to look at a possible new fab site, either within EU or the US – including strategic partnerships in the Photonics space.

Sivers has hired a new advisor to lead this project and the current Photonics MD William McLaughlin will join the project to capture what Sivers believes is a significant market opportunity. Dr. Andrew McKee, CTO and co-founder of Sivers Photonics will assume the role as interim Managing Director of Sivers Photonics.

The company states that it will look at possible funding alternatives including Chip Act funding which has been announced by both the EU and the US.