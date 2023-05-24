Global semiconductor packaging materials market to near $30B by 2027

© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

High-performance applications, 5G, AI and the adoption of heterogeneous integration and system-in-package (SiP) technologies are increasing the demand for advanced packaging solutions. The development of new materials and processes to enable chips with higher transistor density and greater reliability are also contributing to market growth.

"The semiconductor packaging materials industry is undergoing significant changes as new technologies and applications are driving demand for more advanced and diverse materials," said Jan Vardaman, President and founder of TechSearch International, in a press release.

Vardaman continues to state that advances in dielectric materials and underfill are driving strong demand for fan-in and fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP), flip chip, and 2.5D/3D packaging.