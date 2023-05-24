Ad
© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com Business |

Global semiconductor packaging materials market to near $30B by 2027

Powered by strong demand for new electronics innovations, the global semiconductor packaging materials market is expected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2027, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% from the USD 26.1 billion in revenue it logged in 2022, SEMI, TECHCET and TechSearch International reports.

High-performance applications, 5G, AI and the adoption of heterogeneous integration and system-in-package (SiP) technologies are increasing the demand for advanced packaging solutions. The development of new materials and processes to enable chips with higher transistor density and greater reliability are also contributing to market growth.

"The semiconductor packaging materials industry is undergoing significant changes as new technologies and applications are driving demand for more advanced and diverse materials," said Jan Vardaman, President and founder of TechSearch International, in a press release. 

Vardaman continues to state that advances in dielectric materials and underfill are driving strong demand for fan-in and fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP), flip chip, and 2.5D/3D packaging. 

"New substrate technologies such as silicon interposers and organic interposers using RDL (Re-Distribution Layer) are also key growth drivers of packaging solutions. At the same time, research on laminate substrates with finer features continues with the development of glass cores for build-up substrates."

Henkel opens technology centre in Bridgewater Henkel has officially opened its Technology Centre in Bridgewater, New Jersey, US. Occupying 70,000 square feet, the facility showcases Henkel’s entire technology portfolio of adhesives, sealants, functional coatings and specialty materials.
Marvell to set up semiconductor design centre in Vietnam Marvell Technology says that it plans to establish a "world-class" design centre in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Once completed, the site is said to become the home to advanced semiconductor engineering.
Mitsubishi Electric & Movensys team up to expand AC servo and motion control business Mitsubishi Electric and Movensys have entered into a business partnership to strengthen collaboration in their respective AC servo and motion control businesses. As part of the agreement, Mitsubishi Electric will take an equity stake in Movensys.
Würth Elektronik expands its capacities in Sweden The Swedish subsidiary of the German technology group has moved, something that has resulted in the company getting their hands on significantly more available space.
Samsung's 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM has started mass production Samsung Electronics' 16-gigabit (Gb) DDR5 DRAM, which utilises 12nm-class process technology, has started mass production.
Applied Materials to invest billions in new Silicon Valley R&D center Applied Materials says that it intends to build the world’s largest and most advanced facility for collaborative semiconductor process technology and manufacturing equipment R&D.
China shuts the door on Micron The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) says that Micron Technology's products are a national security risk and that operators of critical information infrastructure in China should stop purchasing Micron products.
Micron to bring EUV technology to Japan Micron Technology says it will be introducing extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology to Japan to manufacture its next generation of DRAM, the 1-gamma (1γ) node.
SK powertech to triple its SiC semiconductor capacity SK Group subsidiary Yes Power Technix has been renamed to SK powertech, but that's not the only change. SK powertech recently relocated its plant in Pohang City to Busan City. Commercial production at the new facility started in April 2023.
Analog Devices's CFO to step down Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Analog Devices' Executive Vice President and CFO, has informed the company that, after six years leading the finance operation, he will step down from his position to explore other opportunities.
eMagin enters merger deal with Samsung Display US micro OLED company eMagin has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Samsung Display. Under the terms of the agreement, the South Korean company will pay USD 2.08 per eMagin share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately USD 218 million.
onsemi mulls $2 billion expansion of SiC production onsemi is considering a USD 2 billion investment to increase production of silicon carbide chips, which are extensively used to help expand the range of electric vehicles.
Laser Photonics expands into the semiconductor space Laser Photonics Corporation, a developer of industrial CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, is stepping into the semiconductor capital equipment and components space with the formation of its semiconductor division.
Enablence partners with Noel Technologies and ramps capacity Enablence Technologies, a supplier of photonics semiconductors, and Silicon Valley-based foundry Noel Technologies, have entered into a strategic partnership designed to substantially ramp production of Enablence’s planar lightwave products at its Fremont, California wafer fab.
KLA and imec team up to advance the electrification of the auto industry KLA Corporation and imec intend to establish the Semiconductor Talent and Automotive Research (STAR) initiative, focusing on developing the talent base and infrastructure necessary to accelerate advanced semiconductor applications for electrification and autonomous mobility.
Variscite expands manufacturing capacity with additional production line Israeli System on Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, Variscite, has launched a new production line at the company’s production facility.
Penn State and onsemi sign MOU to boost SiC research in the US Penn State and onsemi have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) towards a USD 8 million strategic collaboration which includes the establishment of the onsemi Silicon Carbide Crystal Center (SiC3) at Penn State’s Materials Research Institute (MRI).
Aixtron to invest up to €100 million at its Herzogenrath site The technology company is planning to build a new innovation centre – providing enhanced capacities for research and development – at its Herzogenrath site in Germany.
Infineon acquires Swedish machine learning specialist Imagimob Infineon has acquired the Stockholm-based startup Imagimob AB, a platform provider for machine learning solutions for edge devices.
Infineon to lead European research project on Industry 5.0 Infineon is taking over coordination of the wide-scope European research project AIMS5.0 (Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Leading to Sustainability and Industry 5.0).
Analog Devices invests €630 million to expand Irish operations The semiconductor company has announced a new EUR 630 million investment at its European regional headquarters in the Raheen Business Park in Limerick, Ireland. The investment will result in a new 45,000 square foot R&D and manufacturing facility.
X-FAB to invest $200 million to expand Texas site Over the next five years, the semiconductor manufacturer will invest heavily to expand its silicon carbide manufacturing in Lubbock, Texas.
Fujifilm breaks ground on new €30 million manufacturing site Fujifilm Corporation has broken ground on a new EUR 30 million expansion at its electronic materials manufacturing site in Belgium to grow semiconductor materials manufacturing capabilities in Europe.
Entegris to sell its electronic chemicals business to Fujifilm Entegris has entered into a definitive agreement for Fujifilm to acquire Entegris’ Electronic Chemicals business for USD 700 million.
Entegris opens manufacturing facility in Kaohsiung, Taiwan Entegris has officially opened its new facility located in Southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Science Park. The company says that the new facility will deliver solutions designed to solve a range of challenges facing chipmakers.
Bourns creates new jobs with larger office and lab in Cork, Ireland The manufacturer and supplier of electronic components has opened a larger office along with a new electrification lab in Cork, Ireland in response to growing demand for the company's power electronics and sensing solutions.
