The FBAR filters will be designed and built in several American manufacturing and technology hubs, including Fort Collins, Colorado, where Broadcom has a major facility.

“We’re thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing,” says Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a press release. “All of Apple’s products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and we’ll continue to deepen our investments in the U.S. economy because we have an unshakable belief in America’s future.”

Apple already helps support more than 1,100 jobs in Broadcom’s Fort Collins FBAR filter manufacturing facility, and the partnership will enable Broadcom to continue to invest in automation projects and upskilling with technicians and engineers.

The Cupertino company says that the deal with Broadcom is part of the commitment Apple made in 2021 to invest USD 430 billion in the US economy over the course of five years.