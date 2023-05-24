Infineon builds a new logistics building at its Villach site

© Infineon

The new building will bundle the logistics areas and office space currently spread across the site in one location. Infineon says that it is investing about EUR 15 million in the project, which is set to be completed by the end of October 2023 – with commissioning starting in January 2024.

The company states that due to the dynamic expansions in recent years, the logistics area must also be adapted to existing and future requirements. In the future, the logistics building will be located near the new chip factory. On a usable area of around 5,500 square metres, logistics areas for goods receiving, shipping and warehousing, storage areas and office space are being created. Around 50 employees work in the logistics area