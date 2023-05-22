China shuts the door on Micron

© micron

The move is the latest development in an ongoing clash between the US and China. Following a series of sanctions from the US, targeting China's domestic chip industry, the CAC has announced that products manufactured by the US memory giant constitute a national security risk – making it China's first significant move against a US semiconductor manufacturer.

"The review found that Micron's products have relatively serious potential network security issues, which pose a major security risk to my country's critical information infrastructure supply chain and affect my country's national security," CAC writes in a statement.

Operators of critical information infrastructure in China are now told to stop purchasing Micron products, following the review.

The CAC does not provide any details on the issues or risks it had found, nor any information regarding in which Micron products it had found them.