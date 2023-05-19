Ad
SK powertech to triple its SiC semiconductor capacity

SK Group subsidiary Yes Power Technix has been renamed to SK powertech, but that's not the only change. SK powertech recently relocated its plant in Pohang City to Busan City. Commercial production at the new facility started in April 2023.

The company says that the new plant in Busan City will have the capacity to yield 29,000 wafers per year – or triple the production size compared to the previous production facility. However, that is not enough as the company says that it will further expand its production capacity through new product development and additional large-scale investments.

The entry barrier to the SiC power semiconductor market is high due to the technical expertise that is required to be competitive in the industry. Manufacturers need to have the capacity to design optimised chips in small volumes to meet the specific needs and requirements of customers. In addition, it is essential for manufacturers to be equipped with the production know-how to control high-temperature processes.

SiC power semiconductors are rapidly taking over traditional silicon semiconductors in certain sectors due to their advantage of higher breakdown voltage and higher thermal conductivity. According to IHS Markit and Yole Development, the global SiC device market is expected to soar at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34% and reach USD 15.4 billion in 2030 from about USD 1.1 billion in 2021.  

“SK powertech is poised to secure global competitiveness, develop next-generation products and bolster production capacity to dominate the global SiC power semiconductor market,” SK Inc. writes in the press release.

eMagin enters merger deal with Samsung Display US micro OLED company eMagin has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Samsung Display. Under the terms of the agreement, the South Korean company will pay USD 2.08 per eMagin share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately USD 218 million.
onsemi mulls $2 billion expansion of SiC production onsemi is considering a USD 2 billion investment to increase production of silicon carbide chips, which are extensively used to help expand the range of electric vehicles.
Laser Photonics expands into the semiconductor space Laser Photonics Corporation, a developer of industrial CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, is stepping into the semiconductor capital equipment and components space with the formation of its semiconductor division.
Enablence partners with Noel Technologies and ramps capacity Enablence Technologies, a supplier of photonics semiconductors, and Silicon Valley-based foundry Noel Technologies, have entered into a strategic partnership designed to substantially ramp production of Enablence’s planar lightwave products at its Fremont, California wafer fab.
KLA and imec team up to advance the electrification of the auto industry KLA Corporation and imec intend to establish the Semiconductor Talent and Automotive Research (STAR) initiative, focusing on developing the talent base and infrastructure necessary to accelerate advanced semiconductor applications for electrification and autonomous mobility.
Variscite expands manufacturing capacity with additional production line Israeli System on Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, Variscite, has launched a new production line at the company’s production facility.
Penn State and onsemi sign MOU to boost SiC research in the US Penn State and onsemi have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) towards a USD 8 million strategic collaboration which includes the establishment of the onsemi Silicon Carbide Crystal Center (SiC3) at Penn State’s Materials Research Institute (MRI).
Aixtron to invest up to €100 million at its Herzogenrath site The technology company is planning to build a new innovation centre – providing enhanced capacities for research and development – at its Herzogenrath site in Germany.
Infineon acquires Swedish machine learning specialist Imagimob Infineon has acquired the Stockholm-based startup Imagimob AB, a platform provider for machine learning solutions for edge devices.
Infineon to lead European research project on Industry 5.0 Infineon is taking over coordination of the wide-scope European research project AIMS5.0 (Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Leading to Sustainability and Industry 5.0).
Analog Devices invests €630 million to expand Irish operations The semiconductor company has announced a new EUR 630 million investment at its European regional headquarters in the Raheen Business Park in Limerick, Ireland. The investment will result in a new 45,000 square foot R&D and manufacturing facility.
X-FAB to invest $200 million to expand Texas site Over the next five years, the semiconductor manufacturer will invest heavily to expand its silicon carbide manufacturing in Lubbock, Texas.
Fujifilm breaks ground on new €30 million manufacturing site Fujifilm Corporation has broken ground on a new EUR 30 million expansion at its electronic materials manufacturing site in Belgium to grow semiconductor materials manufacturing capabilities in Europe.
Entegris to sell its electronic chemicals business to Fujifilm Entegris has entered into a definitive agreement for Fujifilm to acquire Entegris’ Electronic Chemicals business for USD 700 million.
Entegris opens manufacturing facility in Kaohsiung, Taiwan Entegris has officially opened its new facility located in Southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Science Park. The company says that the new facility will deliver solutions designed to solve a range of challenges facing chipmakers.
Bourns creates new jobs with larger office and lab in Cork, Ireland The manufacturer and supplier of electronic components has opened a larger office along with a new electrification lab in Cork, Ireland in response to growing demand for the company's power electronics and sensing solutions.
HTV invests heavily to expand long-term storage of chips HTV Halbleiter-Test & Vertriebs GmbH and HTV Conservation GmbH are investing more than one million euros to expand the capacity of their technology for the long-term preservation and storage of semiconductor chips. Adding to this, the companies are expanding the capacity of their test and programming laboratories.
Infineon and Foxconn partner on SiC and EV development German semiconductor giant and the world's biggest EMS provider Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) are looking to make a splash in the EV field by jointly developing advanced electromobility with efficient and intelligent features.
ASML to set up new research facility in Eindhoven ASML is entering a new phase in its longstanding partnership with Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e). This includes a jointly defined research program, the construction of a new ASML research facility on the TU/e campus, including the creation of a state-of-the-art cleanroom.
Noel Technologies ramps capacity at Silicon Valley fab Noel Technologies, a Pure Wafer company, has launched a major expansion at its Campbell, California wafer fab, investing in both tooling and cleanroom space.
Skeleton team up with Martinrea Effenco for fast-charging batteries Skeleton Technologies and automotive supplier Martinrea International have entered into a collaboration agreement aiming to electrify and decarbonise vocational fleets.
Cabcongroup expands on the Swedish market Cabcongroup, a Scandinavian supplier of passives, electromechanical components, and cable harnesses, is expanding its presence on the Swedish market.
Veeco receives multiple orders from secret semiconductor manufacturer Veeco Instruments says it has received multiple orders for Laser Spike Annealing (LSA) systems from an unnamed memory device manufacturer.
ITT acquires Micro-Mode Products ITT Inc. has acquired privately held Micro-Mode Products (Micro-Mode) for approximately USD 80 million, which closed on May 2.
COGD sees further increase in obsolescence risks Something as small as a single tiny electronic component that suddenly becomes unavailable from one day to the next can cause enormous economic damage. This is all the more alarming as the list of potential weak points in supply chains has been growing longer and longer, and not just since the start of the Corona pandemic.
Qualcomm to acquire Israel's Autotalks Chip designer Qualcomm has disclosed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli auto-chip maker Autotalks.
