Analog Devices's CFO to step down
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Analog Devices' Executive Vice President and CFO, has informed the company that, after six years leading the finance operation, he will step down from his position to explore other opportunities.
Prashanth will remain with ADI through the end of the fiscal year to ensure a seamless transition to new financial leadership.
“I have greatly appreciated Prashanth’s expertise and many contributions to ADI over the past years. During his tenure, we have experienced a period of extraordinary revenue and margin growth as we have scaled our global business, defined our industry-leading business model, and navigated an unprecedented supply and demand landscape,” says ADI CEO & Chair, Vincent Roche, in a press release.
ADI has commenced a search to identify the company’s next CFO. At the same time, ADI is reaffirming its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial outlook.
"It has been an honor to serve as ADI’s CFO, lead our world-class finance organization, and be a part of ADI’s outstanding leadership team. ADI is a phenomenal company that is defining the next generation of semiconductor technology and shaping the future of industries, while simultaneously delivering industry-leading growth and profitability. With ADI well-positioned for success, the time is right for me to begin transitioning to the next chapter in my career. I will always follow ADI with pride as it continues to drive technological breakthroughs for the betterment of society,” says ADI CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah.