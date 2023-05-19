Analog Devices's CFO to step down

© Analog Devices

Prashanth will remain with ADI through the end of the fiscal year to ensure a seamless transition to new financial leadership.

“I have greatly appreciated Prashanth’s expertise and many contributions to ADI over the past years. During his tenure, we have experienced a period of extraordinary revenue and margin growth as we have scaled our global business, defined our industry-leading business model, and navigated an unprecedented supply and demand landscape,” says ADI CEO & Chair, Vincent Roche, in a press release.

ADI has commenced a search to identify the company’s next CFO. At the same time, ADI is reaffirming its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial outlook.