eMagin enters merger deal with Samsung Display

“This agreement is a validation of our technical achievements to date including our proprietary direct patterning (dPd) technology, provides a significant premium for our shareholders, and represents a win for our customers and employees,” says Andrew G. Sculley, eMagin’s Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “By teaming with Samsung Display, we will be able to achieve the full potential of our next-generation microdisplay technology with a partner that can provide the resources and expertise we will need to scale production. Moreover, our customers will benefit from resulting improvements to our production capabilities in terms of yield, efficiency, and quality control.”

eMagin’s Board of Directors has unanimously approved the transaction and is recommending that eMagin’s stockholders approve the transaction and adopt the merger agreement at a special stockholders meeting. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to the approval by eMagin’s stockholders and other regulatory approvals.

Following the closing of the transaction, eMagin will continue to maintain its operations and facilities in Hopewell Junction, New York.