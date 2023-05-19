Laser Photonics expands into the semiconductor space

© jirsak dreamstime.com

"The recent passing of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 was a catalyst to leveraging our access to cutting-edge wafer dicing technology through ICT-Investments. This new, long-term growth opportunity expands on our disruptive CleanTech laser cleaning opportunity and provides a second potential high-growth opportunity for the Company. We plan to focus this new division on R&D and production of this technology and look forward to playing a part in strengthening supply chains and the semiconductor manufacturing industry as a whole," says Peter Evans, president of Laser Photonics, in a press release.

The announcement comes after the recent signing of the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 which focuses on strengthening American manufacturing, supply chains and national security while simultaneously investing heavily in R&D, science and technology.