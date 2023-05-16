Infineon to lead European research project on Industry 5.0

© Infineon

Hardware and software-based Artificial Intelligence are to improve resource consumption in manufacturing and at the same time raise product quality. In addition, the objective is to improve resilience, optimise supply chains and time-to-market in order to boost the international competitive strength of Europe as a commercial location.

A budget of approximately EUR 70 million makes AIMS5.0 one of Europe's major research projects. It is being funded under the European Union's Key Digital Technologies Joint Undertaking (KDT JU). 53 partners covering both research and industry – from twelve countries – are participating.

"Production processes in the sense of Industry 5.0 incorporate humans, the environment and the entire supply chain. The research project AIMS5.0 will make intensified use of Artificial Intelligence to achieve comprehensive improvements in all these aspects, thus increasing the sustainability, resilience and competitive strength of European manufacturing," says Rutger Wijburg, Chief Operating Officer at Infineon, in a press release. "We at Infineon are committed to driving decarbonization and digitalization. We are therefore very pleased to take on leadership of AIMS5.0, where we will move Industry 5.0 ahead in alliance with excellent European partners."

The AIMS5.0 project consortium represents the entire chain, including producers, suppliers, specialists, research institutes and universities. In a variety of working groups, they are examining 20 application cases from new fields and exchanging results on an interdisciplinary basis. A language model is to be developed which renders the widest possible variety of data intelligible for humans and computers in order to better analyse and forecast supply chains.

Another application case is concerned with an interface between the human brain and the computer based on electroencephalography (EEG; measurement of brain waves). The interface is to control an exoskeleton as electromechanical support for humans in production operations. A third application case is developing an MLOps machine learning tool for the use of Artificial Intelligence in semiconductor manufacturing.

Over the course of three years, the research project AIMS5.0 will investigate decisive fundamentals for the next steps in the digital transformation of European industry.