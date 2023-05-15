X-FAB to invest $200 million to expand Texas site

© X FAB

Phase one amounts to USD 200 million and is expected to create up to 250 additional jobs. Further investment projects will follow based on market demands, according to a press release from the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA).

This expansion comes on the heels of growth in reshored manufacturing of chip production. As the only X-FAB location in the U.S., the Belgium-based manufacturer will continue ramping up its silicon carbide production to meet the growing needs of its partners both here and abroad.