Bourns creates new jobs with larger office and lab in Cork, Ireland

To strengthen its current workforce in Cork, Bourns will hire 35 additional people over the next 18 months to cover Application Engineering, Development Engineering, Project Management and Marketing Management positions.

Bourns has expanded its customer base over the last five years by supporting customers who develop advanced energy-efficient power supplies. The global electrification trend has driven a steep rise in the demand for power-saving components in the Renewable Energy and EV sectors. In response to this, the new Cork electrification laboratory is available for the testing and development of next-generation high-performance electronic components.