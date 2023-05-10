Infineon and Foxconn partner on SiC and EV development

© Foxconn

The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focusing on SiC development, leveraging Infineon’s automotive SiC innovations and Foxconn’s know-how in automotive systems.

“The automotive industry is evolving. With the rapid growth of the EV market and the associated need for more range and performance, the development of electromobility must continue to advance and innovate,” said Peter Schiefer, President of the Infineon Automotive Division, in a press release.

According to the MoU, the two companies will collaborate on the implementation of SiC technology in automotive high-power applications like traction inverters, onboard chargers, and DC-DC converters. The new partners intend to jointly develop EV solutions, looking to boost both performance and efficiency while utilising Infineon’s automotive system understanding, technical support and SiC product offerings coupled with Foxconn’s electronics design and manufacturing expertise.

“We are pleased to be working with Infineon and are confident that this collaboration will result in optimized architecture, product performance, cost competitiveness and high system integration to provide customers with the most competitive automotive solutions,” says Jun Seki, Foxconn’s Chief Strategy Officer for EVs.

Plans for a new Taiwanese system application centre

In addition, the companies plan to establish a system application centre in Taiwan to further expand the scope of the cooperation. The centre – once completed – will focus on optimising vehicle applications, including smart cabin applications, advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving applications. It will also address electromobility applications such as battery management systems and traction inverters.

The system application centre is expected to be established within the scope of the current year.