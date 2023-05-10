Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© ASML Business |

ASML to set up new research facility in Eindhoven

ASML is entering a new phase in its longstanding partnership with Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e). This includes a jointly defined research program, the construction of a new ASML research facility on the TU/e campus, including the creation of a state-of-the-art cleanroom.

The two parties have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop a 10-year strategic research roadmap in the fields of plasma physics, artificial intelligence, mechatronics and semiconductor lithography. The TU/e and ASML will invest "substantially and equally in the joint program", a press release reads. 

The program will together create up to 40 PhD positions yearly, for which the TU/e will recruit international top scientific talents. In turn, ASML will supply its top engineers as hybrid teachers in these areas and will increase the number of internships that it hosts. 

Additionally, the parties are in the process of granting a long-term lease on the TU/e campus for a new ASML research facility in the coming years. At this future facility, the company says that it intends to co-locate many competencies of its research team. The new facility will also have shared workspaces, meeting rooms, research labs and a state-of-the-art cleanroom facility. 

ASML details in a press release that the new cleanroom facility will also include analytical and production equipment in an open-access research laboratory that is also available to TU/e, as well as other research centres and industrial partners. 

"This collaborative cleanroom space will enable growth and synergy across academic research fields of mutual interest such as photonics, quantum computing, nano materials and chip manufacturing. In addition the facility will include substantial cleanroom space dedicated to TU/e exclusively. This space will be rented long-term to TU/e, for fundamental research in the same and related areas," the press release reads.

To reach the goal of this envisioned facility, an estimated investment of several hundred million euros is needed. It is intended to provide space for more than five hundred researchers, including several hundred ASML employees.

Infineon and Foxconn partner on SiC and EV development German semiconductor giant and the world's biggest EMS provider Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) are looking to make a splash in the EV field by jointly developing advanced electromobility with efficient and intelligent features.
ASML to set up new research facility in Eindhoven ASML is entering a new phase in its longstanding partnership with Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e). This includes a jointly defined research program, the construction of a new ASML research facility on the TU/e campus, including the creation of a state-of-the-art cleanroom.
Noel Technologies ramps capacity at Silicon Valley fab Noel Technologies, a Pure Wafer company, has launched a major expansion at its Campbell, California wafer fab, investing in both tooling and cleanroom space.
Skeleton team up with Martinrea Effenco for fast-charging batteries Skeleton Technologies and automotive supplier Martinrea International have entered into a collaboration agreement aiming to electrify and decarbonise vocational fleets.
Ad
Cabcongroup expands on the Swedish market Cabcongroup, a Scandinavian supplier of passives, electromechanical components, and cable harnesses, is expanding its presence on the Swedish market.
Ad
Ad
Veeco receives multiple orders from secret semiconductor manufacturer Veeco Instruments says it has received multiple orders for Laser Spike Annealing (LSA) systems from an unnamed memory device manufacturer.
ITT acquires Micro-Mode Products ITT Inc. has acquired privately held Micro-Mode Products (Micro-Mode) for approximately USD 80 million, which closed on May 2.
COGD sees further increase in obsolescence risks Something as small as a single tiny electronic component that suddenly becomes unavailable from one day to the next can cause enormous economic damage. This is all the more alarming as the list of potential weak points in supply chains has been growing longer and longer, and not just since the start of the Corona pandemic.
Qualcomm to acquire Israel's Autotalks Chip designer Qualcomm has disclosed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli auto-chip maker Autotalks.
onsemi ships one billionth inductive sensor IC to Hella onsemi has shipped its one billionth inductive sensor interface integrated circuit (IC) to Hella. The IC is being used in Hella's Contactless Inductive Position Sensor (CIPOS) technology for automotive x-by-wire systems.
Infineon signs supplier agreement with Chinese SiC supplier TanKeBlue The German semiconductor manufacturer is looking to diversify its supply base even further. Infineon has signed a long-term agreement with Chinese SiC supplier TanKeBlue to secure additional competitive SiC sources.
iNRCORE acquires Sentran Corporation iNRCORE a designer and manufacturer of magnetic components, announces the acquisition of Sentran Corporation, a manufacturer of instrument transformers and transducers in support of energy conservation, monitoring, and control markets.
TDK invests to double its production capacity for TMR magnetic sensors TDK Corporation says that it will increase the production capacity at its TDK Asama Techno Factory (Saku-shi, Nagano, Japan) to strengthen its TMR magnetic sensor production system in response to increasing demand.
SK Hynix to expand Wuxi fab legacy production capacity Last October, the US Department of Commerce imposed semiconductor restrictions on Chinese imports of equipment for processes of 18nm and below. SK hynix’s Wuxi fab was granted a one-year production license, but geopolitical risks and weak demand prompted the company to reduce wafer starts by about 30% per month in 2Q23, according to TrendForce's research.
UDC acquires OLED assets from Merck KGaA Universal Display Corporation has acquired the Phosphorescent OLED Emitter IP assets of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.
Infineon inks supplier agreement with SICC on wafers and boules Infineon Technologies has signed an agreement with Chinese SiC supplier SICC to diversify Infineon's SiC material supplier base and to secure additional SiC sources.
Wolfspeed and ZF to open R&D center in the Nuremberg As part of their strategic partnership announced earlier this year, ZF and Wolfspeed plans to establish a joint European R&D center for SiC power electronics in the Nuremberg Metropolitan Region.
Global silicon wafer shipments decline in Q1 2023 SEMI says that global silicon wafer shipments slipped 9.0% quarter-over-quarter to 3,265 million square inches in the first quarter of 2023 and 11.3% from the 3,679 million square inches recorded during the same quarter last year.
Production ramp of quantum computing technology at SkyWater’s Minnesota fab US semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, says that PsiQuantum has expanded its development agreement with the company and its plan to produce silicon photonic chips that will become part of future quantum computing systems.
Denton Vacuum ships system to laser manufacturer Denton Vacuum won a new system order for semiconductor laser facet coating from an unnamed laser manufacturer.
Infineon breaks ground on its new smart power fab in Dresden The German semiconductor manufacturer is stepping up the pace in expanding its semiconductor production capacities. Today, the company has officially broken ground on its new "Smart Power Fab" in Dresden, Germany.
RIBER receives an order for an MBE 6000 production machine in Asia
STMicro and GF win EU approval for French microchips plant STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries have secured EU approval to receive aid and support in the construction and operation of their new chip fab in France.
CIL's new semiconductor packaging facility is taking shape It's been 6 months since CIL announced its newly created and UK-based advanced semiconductor packaging facility. The 46,000 square-foot facility – boasting a 15,000 square-foot SO7 (Class 10,000) fully qualified cleanroom – will be ready to come online in late May 2023.
RS Group acquires Distrelec for €365 million Distributor RS Group announces that it has reached an agreement to acquire Distrelec B.V. for EUR 365 million.
Nicholas Griffith to take on the role of CTO at Moov Moov, a company operating a marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, has promoted Nicholas Griffith to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Griffith is the first new addition to Moov's C-Suite since its inception in 2017.
Load more news
May 09 2023 10:53 am V20.14.24-1
Ad
Ad