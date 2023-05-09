Cabcongroup expands on the Swedish market

© Cabcongroup

In late April the company welcomed Michael Knudsen and Johan Ellhammar as new Key Account Managers with a focus on the Swedish market. Cabcongroup already has one Key Account Manager on the Swedish market, Martin Dahlgren, who has been one man at the helm in Sweden for the past four and a half years.

Michael Knudsen and Johan Ellhammar joined Cabcongroup with many years of experience from well-known distributors. The two new Key Account Managers will operate out of a new office in the Stockholm area while Martin will continue to work out of his office in Gothenburg.