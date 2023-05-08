Ad
COGD sees further increase in obsolescence risks

Something as small as a single tiny electronic component that suddenly becomes unavailable from one day to the next can cause enormous economic damage. This is all the more alarming as the list of potential weak points in supply chains has been growing longer and longer, and not just since the start of the Corona pandemic.

Experts from the COGD (Component Obsolescence Group Deutschland) estimate that commodities, materials, software, electronic components and other replacement parts discontinued at short notice or no longer available on the open market for other reasons are already causing additional costs for industrial companies. In Germany for example, the additional cost are estimated to be in the range of several billion euros per year.

This is a development that the non-profit industry organisation has been following with great concern. The COGD has for years – together with its members – been developing strategies and measures to minimise or at least curb the often very expensive effects of obsolescence

Quite a number of manufacturers from sectors such as automotive, aerospace, military, rail, power plant, medical and automation technology – who often need spare parts for their equipment and systems for decades – had actually considered themselves to be in a good position in terms of supply security until the start of the Corona pandemic. But the last three years with their many disruptive factors acting in parallel on the global supply chains have taught quite a few of these companies that this was probably not the case. 

However, the new COGD Chairman Axel Wagner does see opportunities in this late realisation.

"Unfortunately, some mistakes and omissions of the past only become apparent in times of crisis. This is not necessarily tragic, as long as you learn from them. Unfortunately, the sum of potential disruptive factors has never been as high as it is today. Particularly in a country like Germany, which is poor in raw materials and is currently completely dependent on foreign suppliers in many areas, it should have long been standard practice to continuously check all suppliers and supply chains for potential risks of failure and to take appropriate active and reactive precautionary measures."

The Chairman continues to state that this – unfortunately – is still not the case. He even goes as far as stating that in just a few years' time, hardly any industrial company will be able to get by without strategic obsolescence management.

Obsolescence is not only caused by the discontinuation of electronic components, but increasingly also by a lack of raw materials and semi-finished products. REACH and other tougher environmental rules and regulations also spell trouble for the industry.

Deputy COGD Chairman Joachim Tosberg brings up the supply chain law and the digital product passport as already being the next challenges. He says that their impact on supply security also needs to be examined intensively. Another cause for concern is the increasing shortage of qualified employees.

"In view of these increasing potential obsolescence risks, it is now necessary to take preventive action quickly and more consistently than ever before, to develop forward-looking concepts that also ensure the availability of the required resources at all company levels in the long term."

Evertiq has reported extensively on the subject of obsolescence and has invited experts in the field to speak during several of its Evertiq Expos.

Given the new environment, what can customers do in order to minimise the risk of obsolescence?

According to Ken Greenwood, Technical Sales Manager at Rochester Electronics, it starts with communication and transparency. The more everyone knows about the life-cycles of products, the more informed decisions can be made and contingency plans can be developed.

The goal should be to avoid the need for re-qualification, recertification and/or redesign – thus one should prepare for future obsolescence.

Rochester will share its expertise and best practice on how to minimise the impact of component discontinuations during several of Evertiq's Expos this year; at Evertiq Expo Malmö, Sweden on 16 May 2023 and Evertiq Expo Berlin, Bermany on 29 June 2023.

Mr Greenwood explains that there are seven steps to approach obsolescence management. The first is that this needs to start at the design phase. Secondly, you need to understand the total cost of obsolescence. Third, you need to plan for obsolescence and resource the management of it. Don't approach this by a "wait-and-see-strategy", but rather proactively monitor component life-cycles. These steps, as well as the following, will be discussed in detail during the Expos. Don't miss out on the opportunity to acquire knowledge and insight on how to develop supply chain resilience through obsolescence management.

onsemi ships one billionth inductive sensor IC to Hella onsemi has shipped its one billionth inductive sensor interface integrated circuit (IC) to Hella. The IC is being used in Hella's Contactless Inductive Position Sensor (CIPOS) technology for automotive x-by-wire systems.
Infineon signs supplier agreement with Chinese SiC supplier TanKeBlue The German semiconductor manufacturer is looking to diversify its supply base even further. Infineon has signed a long-term agreement with Chinese SiC supplier TanKeBlue to secure additional competitive SiC sources.
iNRCORE acquires Sentran Corporation iNRCORE a designer and manufacturer of magnetic components, announces the acquisition of Sentran Corporation, a manufacturer of instrument transformers and transducers in support of energy conservation, monitoring, and control markets.
TDK invests to double its production capacity for TMR magnetic sensors TDK Corporation says that it will increase the production capacity at its TDK Asama Techno Factory (Saku-shi, Nagano, Japan) to strengthen its TMR magnetic sensor production system in response to increasing demand.
SK Hynix to expand Wuxi fab legacy production capacity Last October, the US Department of Commerce imposed semiconductor restrictions on Chinese imports of equipment for processes of 18nm and below. SK hynix’s Wuxi fab was granted a one-year production license, but geopolitical risks and weak demand prompted the company to reduce wafer starts by about 30% per month in 2Q23, according to TrendForce's research.
UDC acquires OLED assets from Merck KGaA Universal Display Corporation has acquired the Phosphorescent OLED Emitter IP assets of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.
Infineon inks supplier agreement with SICC on wafers and boules Infineon Technologies has signed an agreement with Chinese SiC supplier SICC to diversify Infineon's SiC material supplier base and to secure additional SiC sources.
Wolfspeed and ZF to open R&D center in the Nuremberg As part of their strategic partnership announced earlier this year, ZF and Wolfspeed plans to establish a joint European R&D center for SiC power electronics in the Nuremberg Metropolitan Region.
Global silicon wafer shipments decline in Q1 2023 SEMI says that global silicon wafer shipments slipped 9.0% quarter-over-quarter to 3,265 million square inches in the first quarter of 2023 and 11.3% from the 3,679 million square inches recorded during the same quarter last year.
Production ramp of quantum computing technology at SkyWater’s Minnesota fab US semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, says that PsiQuantum has expanded its development agreement with the company and its plan to produce silicon photonic chips that will become part of future quantum computing systems.
Denton Vacuum ships system to laser manufacturer Denton Vacuum won a new system order for semiconductor laser facet coating from an unnamed laser manufacturer.
Infineon breaks ground on its new smart power fab in Dresden The German semiconductor manufacturer is stepping up the pace in expanding its semiconductor production capacities. Today, the company has officially broken ground on its new "Smart Power Fab" in Dresden, Germany.
RIBER receives an order for an MBE 6000 production machine in Asia
STMicro and GF win EU approval for French microchips plant STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries have secured EU approval to receive aid and support in the construction and operation of their new chip fab in France.
CIL's new semiconductor packaging facility is taking shape It's been 6 months since CIL announced its newly created and UK-based advanced semiconductor packaging facility. The 46,000 square-foot facility – boasting a 15,000 square-foot SO7 (Class 10,000) fully qualified cleanroom – will be ready to come online in late May 2023.
RS Group acquires Distrelec for €365 million Distributor RS Group announces that it has reached an agreement to acquire Distrelec B.V. for EUR 365 million.
Nicholas Griffith to take on the role of CTO at Moov Moov, a company operating a marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, has promoted Nicholas Griffith to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Griffith is the first new addition to Moov's C-Suite since its inception in 2017.
Murata's new MLCC production building is completed Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, has completed the construction of a new production building at its Iwami Plant.
Bosch plans to acquire US chipmaker Demand for SiC chips continues to increase and the German powerhouse is responding to this via an expansion in the US market. Bosch plans to acquire assets of US chipmaker TSI Semiconductors, based in Roseville, California.
onsemi and Zeeker ink long-term supply deal for SiC power devices onsemi and electric mobility brand Zeeker have entered into a long-term supply agreement under which onsemi will provide its EliteSiC silicon carbide power devices to increase the powertrain efficiency of Zeeker's smart EVs.
Rapidus to start construction of its new semiconductor plant in Hokkaido Rapidus Corporation says that it will start preparing for the construction of a plant for the development and manufacturing of state-of-the-art semiconductors in Chitose City in Hokkaido.
Continued revenue declines among the top 10 IC design houses The global economy has faced increased inflation risks and downstream inventory corrections in 2H22, which impacted IC design companies faster than wafer foundries since they are considerably more sensitive to market reversals.
RFMW completion its acquisition of MRCG and MRCC RFMW has closed its acquisition of MRC Gigacomp (MRCG) and MRC Components (MRCC) in Germany, effective April 1, 2023.
PMIC issue with server DDR5 RDIMMs reported TrendForce reports that mass production of new server platforms—such as Intel Sapphire Rapids and AMD Genoa—is imminent. However, recent market reports have indicated a PMIC compatibility issue for server DDR5 RDIMMs; DRAM suppliers and PMIC vendors are working to address the problem.
From AMD to ADI – Alan Lee takes on the role as CTO Analog Devices, Inc. has appointed Alan Lee to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Alan will identify and work to advance the next-generation technologies.
Edwards opens new Arizona manufacturing facility Edwards, part of the Atlas Copco Group, has officially opened its new manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona as the company looks to serve the semiconductor industry.
