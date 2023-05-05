onsemi ships one billionth inductive sensor IC to Hella

© onsemi

Throughout their 25-year collaboration, the companies developed design methods that reduced the size of both the Hella module and the onsemi IC to better fit the demanding applications of the module’s form factor.

CIPOS is an inductive technology used in passenger and commercial vehicles for drive-by-wire systems such as accelerator pedal sensing, steering and torque sensors, as well as actuators for pressure boost and turbos. The IC designed by onsemi is the central element of the Hella's solution and, together with the connected coil structure, forms the inductive position sensor. As the solution is contactless, the accuracy provided by the onsemi IC is guaranteed over the lifetime of the CIPOS system.

“We have benefitted from onsemi’s technologies and development expertise for many years, which has allowed us to make CIPOS a market-leading sensing solution,” says Marco Döbrich, head of the Sensors business field at Hella, in a press release. “The ICs’ quality levels are outstanding, and our far-sighted capacity planning with onsemi enables us to plan ahead but stay agile in a tough market.”

A more than two decades long collaboration led to the successful release of the very first automotive inductive position sensor in 1999. Since then, onsemi has provided Hella with three generations of inducting positioning interfaces.