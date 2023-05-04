Infineon inks supplier agreement with SICC on wafers and boules

© Infineon

Under the agreement, SICC will supply the Germany-based semiconductor manufacturer with 150-millimeter wafers and boules for the manufacturing of SiC semiconductors, covering a double-digit share of the forecasted demand in the long term, a press release reads.

The agreement will focus in the first phase on 150-millimeter SiC material, but SICC SiC material supply will also support Infineon’s transition to 200-millimeter wafer diameter. According to Infineon this will generally contribute to supply chain stability, in particular with regard to the growing demand for SiC semiconductor products for automotive, solar and EV charging applications as well as energy storage systems in the Chinese market.

"Infineon is significantly expanding its manufacturing capacities at its production sites in Malaysia and Austria in order to serve the growing SiC demand. In this context, we are implementing a multi-supplier and multi-country sourcing strategy to increase resilience for the benefit of our broad customer base and are securing new competitive top-quality sources globally, matching the highest standards in the market,” says Angelique van der Burg, Chief Procurement Officer at Infineon in the press release.

Infineon is currently expanding its SiC manufacturing capacity in order to achieve its target of a 30% global market share by the end of the decade. Infineon’s SiC manufacturing capacity will increase tenfold by 2027. A new plant in Kulim, Malaysia is scheduled to start production in 2024, adding to Infineon's manufacturing capacities in Villach, Austria.