Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Infineon Business |

Infineon inks supplier agreement with SICC on wafers and boules

Infineon Technologies has signed an agreement with Chinese SiC supplier SICC to diversify Infineon's SiC material supplier base and to secure additional SiC sources.

Under the agreement, SICC will supply the Germany-based semiconductor manufacturer with 150-millimeter wafers and boules for the manufacturing of SiC semiconductors, covering a double-digit share of the forecasted demand in the long term, a press release reads.

The agreement will focus in the first phase on 150-millimeter SiC material, but SICC SiC material supply will also support Infineon’s transition to 200-millimeter wafer diameter. According to Infineon this will generally contribute to supply chain stability, in particular with regard to the growing demand for SiC semiconductor products for automotive, solar and EV charging applications as well as energy storage systems in the Chinese market.

"Infineon is significantly expanding its manufacturing capacities at its production sites in Malaysia and Austria in order to serve the growing SiC demand. In this context, we are implementing a multi-supplier and multi-country sourcing strategy to increase resilience for the benefit of our broad customer base and are securing new competitive top-quality sources globally, matching the highest standards in the market,” says Angelique van der Burg, Chief Procurement Officer at Infineon in the press release.

Infineon is currently expanding its SiC manufacturing capacity in order to achieve its target of a 30% global market share by the end of the decade. Infineon’s SiC manufacturing capacity will increase tenfold by 2027. A new plant in Kulim, Malaysia is scheduled to start production in 2024, adding to Infineon's manufacturing capacities in Villach, Austria. 

Wolfspeed and ZF to open R&D center in the Nuremberg As part of their strategic partnership announced earlier this year, ZF and Wolfspeed plans to establish a joint European R&D center for SiC power electronics in the Nuremberg Metropolitan Region.
Global silicon wafer shipments decline in Q1 2023 SEMI says that global silicon wafer shipments slipped 9.0% quarter-over-quarter to 3,265 million square inches in the first quarter of 2023 and 11.3% from the 3,679 million square inches recorded during the same quarter last year.
Production ramp of quantum computing technology at SkyWater’s Minnesota fab US semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, says that PsiQuantum has expanded its development agreement with the company and its plan to produce silicon photonic chips that will become part of future quantum computing systems.
Denton Vacuum ships system to laser manufacturer Denton Vacuum won a new system order for semiconductor laser facet coating from an unnamed laser manufacturer.
Infineon breaks ground on its new smart power fab in Dresden The German semiconductor manufacturer is stepping up the pace in expanding its semiconductor production capacities. Today, the company has officially broken ground on its new "Smart Power Fab" in Dresden, Germany.
Ad
Ad
RIBER receives an order for an MBE 6000 production machine in Asia
STMicro and GF win EU approval for French microchips plant STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries have secured EU approval to receive aid and support in the construction and operation of their new chip fab in France.
CIL's new semiconductor packaging facility is taking shape It's been 6 months since CIL announced its newly created and UK-based advanced semiconductor packaging facility. The 46,000 square-foot facility – boasting a 15,000 square-foot SO7 (Class 10,000) fully qualified cleanroom – will be ready to come online in late May 2023.
RS Group acquires Distrelec for €365 million Distributor RS Group announces that it has reached an agreement to acquire Distrelec B.V. for EUR 365 million.
Nicholas Griffith to take on the role of CTO at Moov Moov, a company operating a marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, has promoted Nicholas Griffith to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Griffith is the first new addition to Moov's C-Suite since its inception in 2017.
Murata's new MLCC production building is completed Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, has completed the construction of a new production building at its Iwami Plant.
Bosch plans to acquire US chipmaker Demand for SiC chips continues to increase and the German powerhouse is responding to this via an expansion in the US market. Bosch plans to acquire assets of US chipmaker TSI Semiconductors, based in Roseville, California.
onsemi and Zeeker ink long-term supply deal for SiC power devices onsemi and electric mobility brand Zeeker have entered into a long-term supply agreement under which onsemi will provide its EliteSiC silicon carbide power devices to increase the powertrain efficiency of Zeeker's smart EVs.
Rapidus to start construction of its new semiconductor plant in Hokkaido Rapidus Corporation says that it will start preparing for the construction of a plant for the development and manufacturing of state-of-the-art semiconductors in Chitose City in Hokkaido.
Continued revenue declines among the top 10 IC design houses The global economy has faced increased inflation risks and downstream inventory corrections in 2H22, which impacted IC design companies faster than wafer foundries since they are considerably more sensitive to market reversals.
RFMW completion its acquisition of MRCG and MRCC RFMW has closed its acquisition of MRC Gigacomp (MRCG) and MRC Components (MRCC) in Germany, effective April 1, 2023.
PMIC issue with server DDR5 RDIMMs reported TrendForce reports that mass production of new server platforms—such as Intel Sapphire Rapids and AMD Genoa—is imminent. However, recent market reports have indicated a PMIC compatibility issue for server DDR5 RDIMMs; DRAM suppliers and PMIC vendors are working to address the problem.
From AMD to ADI – Alan Lee takes on the role as CTO Analog Devices, Inc. has appointed Alan Lee to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Alan will identify and work to advance the next-generation technologies.
Edwards opens new Arizona manufacturing facility Edwards, part of the Atlas Copco Group, has officially opened its new manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona as the company looks to serve the semiconductor industry.
VDA: EU Chips Act must promote automotive-related chips Semiconductor demand from the automotive industry is set to triple by 2030. Unless suitable countermeasures are taken, shortages of semiconductors in the automotive industry will lead to a global drop in production of 20% by 2026, says the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA).
GlobalFoundries files lawsuit against IBM The semiconductor manufacturer accuses IBM of having unlawfully disclosed information to Intel, the Japanese consortium Rapidus and others.
Nexperia engages ATREG regarding its 200mm fab in Newport ATREG, a company specialising in helping advanced technology companies divest and acquire infrastructure-rich manufacturing assets, says that its been contacted by Nexperia regarding its Newport wafer fab in Wales, UK.
Hitachi High-Tech to build new production facility for semiconductor manufacturing equipment The company is investing JPY 24 billion (EUR 163.1 million) to construct a new production facility in the Kasado Area of Kudamatsu City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan to increase to increasing production capacity of etching systems.
Yageo to invest €205 million in North Macedonia Taiwanese electronic component and service provider Yageo Corporation is planning to invest more than EUR 205 million over the next ten years in North Macedonia as the company looks to expand its operations in Europe.
EU reaches deal to boost its semiconductor ecosystem The European Council and the European Parliament have officially reached a provisional political agreement on the regulation to strengthen Europe's semiconductor ecosystem, better known as the Chips Act.
Zeiss expands its R&D site in Rossdorf The optics and optoelectronics specialist is investing over EUR 20 million to expand its site in Rossdorf, Germany with 300 square meters with new cleanrooms.
Load more news
April 26 2023 10:05 am V20.14.12-2
Ad
Ad