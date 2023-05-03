Global silicon wafer shipments decline in Q1 2023
SEMI says that global silicon wafer shipments slipped 9.0% quarter-over-quarter to 3,265 million square inches in the first quarter of 2023 and 11.3% from the 3,679 million square inches recorded during the same quarter last year.
“The decline in silicon wafer shipments reflects softening semiconductor demand since early this year,” says Anna-Riikka Vuorikari-Antikainen, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Chief Commercial Officer at Okmetic, in a press release. “Memory and consumer electronics have seen the largest drops in demand while the market for automotive and industrial applications remains more stable.”
|Millions of Square Inches
|4Q 2021
|1Q 2022
|2Q 2022
|3Q 2022
|4Q 2022
|1Q 2023
|Total
|3,645
|3,679
|3,704
|3,741
|3,589
|3,265