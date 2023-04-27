Bosch plans to acquire US chipmaker

© TSI Semiconductors

Bosch states that over the next years, the company intends to invest more than USD 1.5 billion in the Roseville site and convert the TSI Semiconductors manufacturing facilities to state-of-the-art processes.

With a workforce of 250, the US company is a foundry for application-specific integrated circuits, or ASICs. Currently, it mainly develops and produces large volumes of chips on 200-mm silicon wafers for applications in the mobility, telecommunications, energy, and life sciences industries. Starting in 2026, the first chips will be produced on 200-mm wafers based on silicon carbide (SiC).

With TSI Semiconductors, Bosch is reinforcing its semiconductor business, and will have significantly extended its global portfolio of SiC chips by the end of 2030. And above all, getting ready to meet the huge demand for SiC semiconductors coming from the global boom and ramp-up of electromobility.

However, Bosch is also making clear that the planned investment will be heavily dependent on federal funding opportunities available via the CHIPS and Science Act as well as economic development opportunities within the State of California.

The companies have reached an agreement not to disclose any financial details of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval.