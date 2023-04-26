onsemi and Zeeker ink long-term supply deal for SiC power devices

© ZEEKR

To support its expanding portfolio of high-performance EVs, Zeeker will adopt onsemi EliteSiC MOSFET, 1200V, M3E. These power devices deliver improved power and thermal efficiency, which reduces the size and weight of the traction inverter and enhances the range of the automaker’s EVs.

“With cutting-edge technologies such as advanced SiC, Zeeker will be able to offer electric vehicles with improved performance and even lower carbon emissions,” says Andy An, CEO of Zeeker Intelligent Technology, in a press release. “As a brand committed to sustainability, Zeeker will continue to explore different ways to accelerate the transition towards new energy vehicles.”

The new supply agreement will enable both companies to build a stronger supply chain relationship to support Zeeker's growth over the next decade.

“A reliable supply chain is critical to business success and, after significant investments in our SiC end-to-end supply chain, onsemi can offer this strategic value to customers,” says Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO, onsemi. “This agreement will help our continued ramp of SiC operations, enabling us to offer industry-leading power devices that help our customers deploy the most efficient and highest performing EVs on the market.”

Zeeker is an electric mobility brand built to address the global demand for premium EVs. Utilising Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), Zeeker develops in-house battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies and electric vehicle supply chain support.