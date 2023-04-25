From AMD to ADI – Alan Lee takes on the role as CTO

© Analog Devices

He and his team will collaborate closely with ADI customers, universities, research organisations, and other strategic partners to incubate novel technologies and develop the ecosystems to support their market entry.

“Alan is a seasoned technology executive who will help accelerate our leadership at the Intelligent Edge by working to expand our next-generation analog, mixed signal, power, software, and artificial intelligence capabilities,” says ADI CEO and Chair Vincent Roche, in a press release. “Alan’s breadth and depth of expertise and experience across both the technology and commercial domains will support our goal of delivering significant market impact for our customers through cutting-edge innovation. I look forward to working with him to continue pioneering the future of the Intelligent Edge.”

Formerly with AMD, Alan served as its Head of Research and Advanced Development. While there, his teams developed novel hardware, software, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing technologies and were responsible for many innovations and patents over the past decade. Prior to AMD, Alan was CEO of a privately held company creating technologies for high-frequency trading and quantitative financial analysis. Previously, he developed expertise in large-scale, multinational engineering and technology projects through his work at Intel and IBM.

“I am delighted to join ADI and continue its legacy of technology leadership at the boundary between the physical and digital domains,” says Alan. “ADI has long been synonymous with innovation, and I am looking forward to working with the company’s incredible technology talent to further extend ADI’s leadership in the years and decades to come.”

Alan will report directly to ADI’s CEO and replaces ADI’s former CTO, Dan Leibholz, who now serves as ADI’s Senior Vice President, Digital Business Unit.