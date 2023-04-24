Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© European Union 2021 Business |

VDA: EU Chips Act must promote automotive-related chips

Semiconductor demand from the automotive industry is set to triple by 2030. Unless suitable countermeasures are taken, shortages of semiconductors in the automotive industry will lead to a global drop in production of 20% by 2026, says the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA).

The prediction is the result of a study commissioned by the VDA, and the findings also show that the shortage led to a global decline in production of 9% already in 2021.

According to the study, demand for semiconductors in the automotive industry will triple by 2030. However, overall demand across all sectors only increases by a factor of 1.8 in the same period. This means that the growth in chip demand in the automotive industry is 1.7 times higher than the average of other industries – which means that the automotive industry would feel the brunt in a shortage situation.

Until 2030, the proportion of chips required for the automotive industry grows to 14% of global semiconductor capacities. For comparison: Today's market share is 8%. The high demand results in particular from the ramp-up of electromobility and an increasing proportion of driver assistance systems and functional extensions, including autonomous driving, the VDA states.

The study also points out that by 2030, around 60% of the automotive industry's chip requirements will be focused towards chips larger than 90nm. Currently, however, less than 20% of announced capital expenditures in the global chip industry through 2025 will be in node sizes of 65nm or larger.

Funding and investment are presently focused on 7nm or smaller components, including microprocessors with increased computing power and improved energy efficiency.

Another study finding: by 2030, the automotive industry will be the third largest chip buyer, after only mobile communication and data processing. China has previously acknowledged this and according to the study, Chinese semiconductor firms are investing in node sizes of 90nm or larger in order to promote domestic vehicle manufacturers.

The VDA says that additional manufacturing capacity at automotive-relevant node sizes in Europe must be promoted to counteract the impending sustained decline European production and to make the supply chain much more resilient. The VDA's message is simple "expansion, expansion, expansion".

"The EU Chips Act must now be followed by action. Europe must now invest in the production of automotive-related chips and ramp up production of chips. This is the only way to minimize dependence on Asia for semiconductors and strengthen the resilience of the German and European automotive industry. And only then the German and European automotive industry will be able to continue its leading role worldwide, secure prosperity and further promote climate-neutral mobility," says VDA President Hildegard Müller in a press release.

Hitachi High-Tech to build new production facility for semiconductor manufacturing equipment The company is investing JPY 24 billion (EUR 163.1 million) to construct a new production facility in the Kasado Area of Kudamatsu City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan to increase to increasing production capacity of etching systems.
Yageo to invest €205 million in North Macedonia Taiwanese electronic component and service provider Yageo Corporation is planning to invest more than EUR 205 million over the next ten years in North Macedonia as the company looks to expand its operations in Europe.
EU reaches deal to boost its semiconductor ecosystem The European Council and the European Parliament have officially reached a provisional political agreement on the regulation to strengthen Europe's semiconductor ecosystem, better known as the Chips Act.
Zeiss expands its R&D site in Rossdorf The optics and optoelectronics specialist is investing over EUR 20 million to expand its site in Rossdorf, Germany with 300 square meters with new cleanrooms.
Harting denies allegations of military supply to Russia Business magazine Capital recently reported that a Harting RJ45 connector has been discovered in the remains of a Russian missile in Ukraine. Harting is now responding to the finding.
Ad
Ad
Mike Kenhard joins Alps Alpine as CTO Alps Alpine North America, announces that Mike Kenhard is joining the company as Chief Technical Officer and Vice President of Engineering at the headquarters location in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Rigaku opens its first semiconductor metrology technology center in Silicon Valley Rigaku, a provider of X-ray metrology solutions for semiconductor in-line processes, research and development, and high-volume manufacturing, has opened its first Semiconductor Metrology Technology Center.
Intel and Arm team up on chip manufacturing compatibility Intel's foundry business has entered into a multigeneration agreement with Arm to enable chip designers to build low-power compute system-on-chips (SoCs) on the Intel 18A process.
ZF signs multi-year supply deal with STMicroelectronics From 2025, ZF will purchase silicon carbide devices from STMicroelectronics. Under the terms of the multi-year contract, ST will supply a volume of double-digit millions of SiC devices to be integrated in ZF’s new modular inverter architecture going into series production in 2025.
Merck to invest €300 million in Pennsylvania expansion Merck says that it plans to invest EUR 300 million to expand its site in Hometown, Pennsylvania.
Emerson to acquire NI for $8.2 billion Emerson and NI have entered into a definitive agreement under which Emerson will acquire NI for USD 8.2 billion as the company is looking to boost its automation capabilities.
Zeiss expands with new multifunctional factory in Wetzlar Zeiss has broken ground on a new expansion. In Wetzlar, Zeiss Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (SMT) will soon have an additional 12,000 square meters available for the development and manufacturing of lithography optics for global microchip production.
Amtech Systems receives multiple orders totalling $9.7 million Amtech Systems, a manufacturer of capital equipment, says it has received multiple orders for fully automated clustered 300mm horizontal diffusion furnace systems used in power semiconductor manufacturing.
Keysight opens its first Open RAN test lab in Europe Keysight Technologies is opening its first full test lab for Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN) in Europe, more specifically at its office in Milan, Italy.
Samsung and AMD extend strategic IP licensing agreement Samsung Electronics and AMD have signed a multi-year agreement extension to bring multiple generations of high-performance, ultra-low-power AMD Radeon graphics solutions to an expanded portfolio of Samsung Exynos SoCs.
Würth Elektronik opens High-tech Innovation Center Würth Elektronik has officially opened its new High-tech Innovation Center (HIC) in Munich-Freiham. The new site focuses on partnerships with customers, research institutions, start-ups, and semiconductor manufacturers.
EU expected to reach Chips Act deal soon The member states are, according to sources, expected to reach an agreement soon regarding the EU’s multibillion-euro semiconductor rejuvenation plan – the EU Chips Act.
Axcelis has shipped its 500th Purion ion implanter Axcelis Technologies has reached a new milestone as the company shipped its 500th Purion ion implanter system. The shipment went to an unnamed semiconductor device maker located in North America.
Kyocera to acquire land for new smart factory in Japan Kyocera Corporation has reached an agreement to acquire about 37 acres of land for a new smart factory at the Minami Isahaya Industrial Park in Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture.
Rambus and SK hynix extend license agreement
AMD names company veteran to lead computing and graphics business Jack Huynh has been named senior vice president and general manager of AMD's Computing and Graphics business following the retirement of Rick Bergman, currently the executive vice president of Computing and Graphics.
Adeia signs long-term patent license deal with Kioxia flash memory and solid-state drive specialist Kioxia Corporation entered into a long-term agreement to license Adeia’s semiconductor patent portfolio, including those relating to hybrid bonding.
Georgia Tech and GF team up on joint semiconductor research Georgia Institute of Technology and GlobalFoundries are partnering to expand collaboration on semiconductor research, education, talent, and workforce development.
Aldo Kamper officially joins ams OSRAM as CEO Aldo Kamper has officially become active in his role as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board at the company.
China to probe Micron's products for cybersecurity risks In a so-called "special announcement", China's cybersecurity regulator says that it is initiating a cybersecurity review of Micron Technology products sold in the country.
Japan joins in on chip sanctions against China Japan will impose export restrictions on a variety of semiconductor manufacturing tools, aligning its technology trade restrictions with US efforts to limit China's capacity to produce cutting-edge chips.
Load more news
April 21 2023 4:23 pm V20.14.9-1
Ad
Ad