With the new facility, Hitachi High-Tech is planning to increase its production capacity of etching systems for its semiconductor manufacturing equipment business, with production scheduled to begin in the fiscal year 2025.

The company says that the new facility will double its current production capacity through digitalised and automated production lines, in order to cater to the increasing demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The new production facility is being constructed on a site area of approximately 80,000 square metres, once completed in April 2025, Hitachi High-Tech will have 35,000 new square metres.