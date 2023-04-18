Zeiss expands its R&D site in Rossdorf

© Zeiss

Zeiss is responding to the strong demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment by creating new cleanrooms and additional jobs. Ground on the new EUR 20 million expansion has officially been broken.

The Zeiss Group’s Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (SMT) segment's expansion at the Rossdorf site will provide an additional 300 square meters of cleanroom areas – a 50% increase. In addition to this, the existing building is being modernised, the parking facilities and the logistics warehouse are being extended, and an office building is planned to be added at a later date.

“Our new cleanrooms will benefit from further enhanced cleanroom quality and provide a virtually vibration-free environment. That is vital to create optimal conditions for the future development of mask repair technology,” says Dr. Patrick Villwock, Site Manager in Rossdorf, in a press release.

The company states that until the end of 2026, Zeiss is investing a total of over 20 million euros in the construction project and the site’s technical equipment.