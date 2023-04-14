© Rigaku

Located in Sunnyvale, California, the new facility has been established specifically to meet the needs of our semiconductor metrology tools clients. The new center will showcase Rigaku’s latest thin film inspection, metrology, and monitoring technologies, as well as offer demonstrations, applications and operator training and maintenance services.

Rigaku has developed a portfolio of semiconductor metrology and wafer inspection tools over the last 30 years, catering to everything from R&D to in-line fabrication. The establishment of the new technology center will make these tools more accessible to the American semiconductor market.