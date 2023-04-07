Samsung and AMD extend strategic IP licensing agreement
Samsung Electronics and AMD have signed a multi-year agreement extension to bring multiple generations of high-performance, ultra-low-power AMD Radeon graphics solutions to an expanded portfolio of Samsung Exynos SoCs.
Trough the licensing extension, Samsung says it will will bring console-level graphics quality and optimised power consumption to more mobile devices, offering an incredibly immersive and long-lasting gaming experience.
“Together with AMD, Samsung has been revolutionizing mobile graphics, including our recent collaboration that brought ray tracing capability to mobile processors for the first time in the industry,” says Seogjun Lee, executive vice president of Application Processor (AP) Development at Samsung Electronics, in a press release. “Drawing on our technological know-how in designing ultra-low-power solutions, we will continue to drive ongoing innovation in the mobile graphics space.”
Samsung and AMD first announced their partnership to license AMD RDNA graphics architecture back in 2019, leading to the co-development of Samsung Xclipse, a mobile graphics processing unit (GPU) based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture in 2022.
“We are excited Samsung selected multiple generations of our leadership high-performance Radeon graphics to advance the next generation of Samsung Exynos solutions,” adds David Wang, senior vice president of the Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. “The extension of our work with Samsung is a testament to our strong technology partnership and commitment to bring the best experiences possible to mobile users.”