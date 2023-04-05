AMD names company veteran to lead computing and graphics business

© AMD

Bergman will remain at AMD through the second quarter to ensure a smooth transition. Huynh has been at AMD for more than 24 years and was most recently responsible for leading all aspects of the company’s semi-custom business. He will report to AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su.

“Under Jack’s leadership, AMD has strengthened our position as the leading provider of custom solutions for gaming,” said Dr. Su. “We see strong long-term growth opportunities for our Computing and Graphics business as we bring our high-performance CPU and GPU IP together with our leadership software capabilities to create differentiated solutions across our foundational gaming franchise and a broader set of markets. As we welcome Jack in his expanded role, I also want to personally thank Rick for his many contributions and dedication to our business throughout his years with AMD.”

Huynh has served in a variety of leadership roles at AMD, most recently as the senior vice president and general manager for the AMD Semi-Custom business group, leading strategy, business management, and engineering execution for high performance custom solutions. Prior to that, Huynh served as corporate vice president and general manager where he led end-to-end business execution of mobility solutions for the AMD Client PC business group.