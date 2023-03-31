Syntronic expands its capability within the automotive sector

© Syntronic

The Swedish design house says that it intends to add more than 40 embedded software developers to its automotive solutions team in Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal in the coming months.

“We have been supporting leading automotive OEMs in North America for several years with highly skilled teams in Canada. Working closely with our customers, we have continued to invest in capability and competence and today have a large team supporting a number of critical functional developments for next generation vehicles. We look to continue to support our customers by further growing our capacity in support of their needs”, says Hans Molin, President of Syntronic Canada in a press release.

Embedded software now controls everything from infotainment systems, passenger comfort and vehicle essentials, like engine control, braking and steering, to more advanced driver assistance, safety, and security features. Furthermore, the realization of ever higher levels of autonomy only cements the importance of software, as it forms the decision engine for self-driving systems.

Syntronic has expertise in the development of software-driven features using modern toolkits, which are becoming a central theme of vehicle development. These features are increasingly being required by consumers and becoming a key requirement for OEMs to provide the differentiation needed in a highly competitive market. Furthermore, these software features need more frequent updating, since relentless innovation is now more than ever a key success factor in improving or fortifying a vehicle’s attractiveness in a crowded space.

If the current market trends continue, Syntronic foresees a spike in demand not only for its automotive sector services but also for its expertise in other technology-intensive domains such as the telecom, medtech, and industrial sectors.