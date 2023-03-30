Ad
Infineon expects stronger results for 2Q and full year

Infineon Technologies is updating its expectations for revenues and segment result margin for the running, second quarter as well as the full 2023 fiscal year.

The company says that this is primarily based on resilient business dynamics in its core automotive and industrial segments.

For the second quarter, Infineon now expects revenue to come in above EUR 4 billion, compared to its original anticipation of around EUR 3.9 billion. With the increase in revenues, positive price and mix effects and energy costs developing better than anticipated, the segment result margin is also expected to reach a high-twenties percentage, compared to the originally projected level of around 25%.

Higher expectations for the 2023 fiscal year

Infineon also forecasts revenue for the full 2023 fiscal year to be meaningfully above the previously expected level of around EUR 15.5 billion (plus or minus EUR 500 million), with a corresponding positive impact on the segment result margin for the full fiscal year. The company is basing this on an assumed exchange rate of USD 1.05 to the euro for the second half of the fiscal year.

Canadian government invests to boost the country's semiconductor industry The government of Canada says that it is committed to collaborating with the Canadian industry and is investing in semiconductor innovation and manufacturing.
Würth Elektronik expands with subsidiary in Lithuania Wurth Elektronik Lietuva, UAB, has received its official status as a registered company. Thus, the seven Lithuanian employees of Würth Elektronik form another subsidiary of the manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components.
Axcelis Technologies announces CEO succession The Board of Directors of Axcelis Technologies has named Russell J. Low, Ph.D. to succeed Mary G. Puma as President and Chief Executive Officer effective May 11, 2023.
Marvell cuts its entire China R&D team US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China.
Interlink acquires Calman Technology Interlink Electronics has acquired all of the stock of Calman Technology Limited, an independent company based outside Glasgow, Scotland, and a designer and manufacturer of membrane keypads, graphic overlays and printed electronics. The purchase price was approximately USD 5.0 million.
Micross opens new manufacturing facility in Florida Microelectronic product and service solutions provider, Micross Components, has officially opened its new 85,000 square feet flagship semiconductor and specialty electronics manufacturing facility in Apopka, Florida.
The world has lost a semiconductor giant Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel and giant of the semiconductor and technology industry, died on Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home in Hawaii.
Exyte expands engineering and production capacities in Czech Republic Exyte, a manufacturer of products for cleanrooms, is expanding its engineering and production capacities in the Czech Republic. The company sets-up new manufacturing sites in Hostomice near Bílina and in Žatec.
MT Systems has been acquired by Kamet Kamet Precision Machining & Assembly has acquired MT Systems, Inc., a California-based manufacturer of chemical platforms for substrates and wafer processing systems serving the semiconductor and electronics industries.
Alphawave Semi opens new office in India Connectivity specialist Alphawave Semi continues its expansion in India with the opening of its latest office in Pune.
Tokyo Electron invest $167 million in new production building Japanese chipmaking-equipment maker Tokyo Electron says it will invest JPY 22 billion (USD 167 million) to build a new production facility located in the Iwate Prefecture in order to meet the recent rise in demand from the semiconductor market.
Magnachip to cut workforce by 5% South Korean Magnachip Semiconductor, a designer and manufacturer of f analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions, is reportedly planning to reduce its workforce by 5% in response to last year's poor performance and the general decline of the global semiconductor market.
Aehr receives volume production order from major SiC customer Aehr Test Systems has received an order from its second major SiC semiconductor customer for production quantities of WaferPak full wafer contactors to be used with previously ordered FOX-XP systems for test and burn-in of SiC semiconductor wafers in their production facility.
UK says Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware could hurt competition The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority says that Broadcom’s deal to buy VMware could lead to less innovation and drive up the cost of computer parts used by the government, banks and telecoms.
Infineon and Delta extends partnership to automotive applications German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon is expanding its cooperation Taiwanese power management specialist Delta Electronics from industrial to automotive applications.
Renesas extend connectivity portfolio via Panthronics acquisition Renesas Electronics has, via a subsidiary, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high-performance wireless products.
Omni Design opens design centre in India Omni Design Technologies, a provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal IP products, is opening a new design centre in Hyderabad, India.
Component obsolescence – how do you avoid the headache? Component obsolescence is something unavoidable. It’s in the nature of our industry to keep innovating and thus leaving the old behind. But component obsolescence should not mean product obsolescence.
Nano Dimension inaugurates European HQ Nano Dimension has inaugurated its new European headquarters in Munich, Germany to further its commercial and R&D efforts.
Murata to set up JV to produce MLCC raw materials Murata Manufacturing plans to set up a joint venture agreement with Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. and Fuji Titanium Industry, a subsidiary of Ishihara Sangyo.
Microchip USA moves to new location As the business has continued to grow and evolve, Microchip USA found itself in need of a bigger and better space in order to continue to facilitate its operations.
Samsung’s Texas plant could be more pricey than initially thought Samsung Electronics' future chip plant in Taylor, Texas, will cost the company over USD 25 billion, up more than USD 8 billion from initial forecasts, undisclosed sources told Reuters.
Semtech's president and CEO to retire Semtech Corporation's president and chief executive officer, Mohan Maheswaran, will retire from his role after having served in such capacity for 17 years.
Amtech receives large order for advanced packaging reflow systems Amtech Systems has received a multi-unit order for high-volume reflow systems used in advanced packaging applications.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer Mycronic has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer, for delivery to the United States.
Tageos to set up two new ma­jor man­u­fac­tur­ing sites Tageos, a designer and manufacturer of RFID inlays and tags, says that the company has o soon be opening two new manufacturing sites in the USA and China.
