SGL Carbon to supply graphite components to Wolfspeed

© SGL Carbon

Based on their established and long-lasting business relationship SGL Carbon and Wolfspeed announces that they have entered into a supply agreement.

SGL Carbon will supply graphite components to Wolfspeed as the company ramps its capacity to meet steepening demand for Silicon Carbide technology and devices. SGL Carbon will provide materials for Wolfspeed’s recently opened Mohawk Valley Fab, the world’s first and currently largest 200mm Silicon Carbide wafer fab, as well the company’s John Palmour Manufacturing Center for Silicon Carbide, which is currently under construction in Siler City, North Carolina.

“We see SGL Carbon as a strong partner in graphite solutions that are needed for the expanding Silicon Carbide semiconductor demand. SGL Carbon’s position in the market, their deep technical understanding, and comprehensive product portfolio are invaluable for the commercial ramp of the industry,” says Jeff Ferraro, Senior Vice President of Global Procurement and Planning at Wolfspeed in a press release.

Silicon Carbide demand is increasing globally because as it allows for more efficient power conversion, lighter and more compact designs, and overall system-design cost savings. In the Silicon Carbide semiconductor production process, graphite components are essential ingredients.