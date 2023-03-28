Axcelis Technologies announces CEO succession

© _Axcelis Technologies

Dr. Low is expected to join the Board of Directors on the same date. Ms. Puma will serve as Executive Chairperson of the Board until the 2024 Annual Meeting and remain as a Senior Advisor for a period beyond that.

Dr. Low is currently the Company's Executive Vice President, Global Customer Operations and Engineering. During his seven years with Axcelis, he has been instrumental in developing and launching Axcelis' expanding Purion ion implant product line, including the Purion Power Series. Prior to this, he held various management positions in the semiconductor equipment industry with Veeco, Applied Materials and Varian Semiconductor.

Ms. Puma has had a 25-year career at Axcelis, with 22 years as CEO. She came to Axcelis through Eaton Corporation, and after assisting with the company's initial public offering in 2000, became President and Chief Operating Officer.